Vietnamese Company to Grow Coffee, Durian, Blueberries in Pakxong

On 16 July, Champasak Province signed a land concession agreement with Lao-Viet Agriculture Company Limited, allowing the company to farm coffee, durian, and blueberries on 50.4 hectares of land in Nonglear village, Pakxong district.

With a total investment of USD 3 million, this project is fully funded by Vietnamese investors.

The agreement marked the culmination of a process that began with a Memorandum of Understanding and an initial land survey, signed on 7 May.

After the investors’ team conducted a land survey, they chose to invest in Pakxong due to its favorable climate and rich volcanic soil, which are suitable for growing high-value crops such as durian and blueberries.

Lao-Viet Agriculture aims to apply modern and environmentally friendly farming methods to supply both local and regional markets to grow its crops.

The company also plans to work closely with local people, offering jobs and training to help them learn new farming skills. Officials hope the project will support local development while protecting the environment.

Laos is turning to high-value crops such as durian and blueberries to raise farmer incomes and tap into growing export markets.

Blueberries, once unheard of in Lao fields, are now gaining ground thanks to an ambitious project launched by Australia’s Costa Group in 2025.

The company established blueberry farms in Pakxong, using modern techniques like protective tunnels and drip irrigation systems to boost yields and plant health.

Meanwhile, durian farming is also on the rise, driven by soaring demand in China.

The fruit, often referred to as the “king of fruits,” has become a hot commodity. The recent opening of the Laos-China Railway has significantly improved export logistics, allowing Lao farmers to deliver fresh durian to foreign markets more quickly and efficiently.