ICWS Successfully Concludes 2nd Global Program on Cutting-edge Chest Wall Surgery Techniques

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2nd “Latest Chest Wall Surgery Technique Global Training Program”, hosted by the Institute of Chest Wall Surgery (ICWS) of Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, was successfully held from July 16 to 18, 2025.

The program brought together 10 thoracic surgeons from the United States, Romania, India, Armenia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Mexico, and other countries. Participants engaged in comprehensive training on the latest diagnostic methods and surgical techniques in chest wall surgery.

A highlight was the innovative surgical approach for pectus excavatum—the Wang procedure. Compared to the traditional Nuss procedure—which corrects chest wall concave deformity by inserting steel bars into the thoracic cavity and flipping them—the Wang procedure achieves correction by placing a bar on the surface of the depressed chest wall, thereby avoiding heart injury and offering a less invasive, and faster recovery option.



Professor Wenlin Wang demonstrates the surgical techniques of the Wang Procedure to participants

The training program featured two main components: theoretical instruction and surgical observation.

The theoretical instruction officially commenced at 9:00 a.m. on July 16. During this session, Professor Wenlin Wang, the Director of ICWS, led his team members in providing theoretical explanations and technical demonstrations of four surgical methods for chest wall deformity developed by ICWS: the Wang procedure, the Wung procedure, the Wenlin procedure, and the Willine procedure. These innovative procedures showcase the cutting-edge advancements in chest wall surgery techniques.

At 3 p.m., the participants began surgical observation and assisted in multiple surgeries, covering various severe chest wall cases such as asymmetric pectus excavatum, asymmetric pectus carinatum, and Wenlin chest. The ICWS team showcased their superb skills and seamless teamwork, completing 83 surgeries within three days and leaving a lasting impression on the international thoracic surgeons.

After three days of intensive learning and discussions, the participants have gained a deep understanding of chest wall surgery techniques and their clinical applications. Professor Wang concluded, “We look forward to seeing these groundbreaking techniques flourish across the globe, bringing hope and improved outcomes to patients with chest wall deformities.”

About ICWS



ICWS is the world’s first independent surgical institution dedicated to chest wall disorders and the largest global center for deformity correction, having performed over 10,000 surgeries for patients worldwide.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.icwsorg.com/

Email: icwsmkt@hotmail.com

Phone: +86 18988543476