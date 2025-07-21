Tag along with Jay at CISCE: How wind and solar are powering a zero-carbon future?

BEIJING, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

British visitor Jay Ian Birbeck explored the clean energy section of the third China International Supply Chain Expo, an event showcasing the full breadth of the global supply chain in Beijing from July 16 to 20.

Here, visitors can find the complete clean energy cycle from supply to consumption, showcasing all the latest technologies and developments in solar, wind, energy storage, hydrogen, low-carbon traditional energy, and zero-carbon industrial parks. Besides individual company exhibits, this year also features regional team-ups where companies from the same area group together. As this year’s guest province, Shandong has assembled 14 leading clean energy companies for a blockbuster debut.

At the booth of Goman Hi-tech Thin Film Solar Energy Technology (Zibo), Jay noticed a solar-powered parasol. It features 80-watt solar panels and can fully charge a 32,000 mAh battery in just five hours, which is enough to charge seven phones completely or power 10 hours of lighting.

At the booth of North Star Advanced Recycling Technology (Qingdao), Jay saw some “eggs.” Actually, these are recycled materials that the company uses for battery remanufacturing. The company aims to achieve a zero-waste urban future by creating a circular and sustainable ecosystem.

At the booth of Qingdao Huastro Energy Technology, Jay encountered some wind turbines different from conventional ones. These towers adopt prestressed framed steel tubular wind turbine tower technology, using a four-point foundation with each footing exposing only 1.5 square meters. With this innovation, the towers can reach 160 meters, and even up to 200 meters.

At the booth of Hebei Toushi Jingkai Technology in the Weichang county exhibition area, Jay was surprised with some “green diamonds.” Here, “green” doesn’t refer to the color, but to their production, which is powered by clean electricity from wind and solar.

At the booth of CF Hydrogen Energy Industry (Hebei), Jay observed green hydrogen production. With sunlight, light-sensitive semiconductors split water into hydrogen. He learned that while green hydrogen remains expensive worldwide, the International Energy Agency has forecast that its price will drop below 20 yuan per kilogram by 2030. Remarkably, the company has already achieved this five years ahead of schedule.

From Chinese innovation to global cooperation, this expo presents not only the entire clean energy industrial chain but also a chain of cooperation and shared success in tackling climate change!

Tag along with Jay at CISCE: How wind and solar are powering a zero-carbon future?