Bayes Market Launches New Social Prediction Platform, Transforming Human Insight into Tradable Asset

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bayes Labs team announces the official launch of Bayes Market, a next‑generation global prediction market based in Asia. Bayes Market converts future events into structured financial contracts, offering professionals and mass population a groundbreaking tool to hedge and trade.

In an era marked by AI, deglobalization, and geopolitical uncertainty, Bayes Market opens a fresh arena beyond traditional asset—a platform where insights about the future can be priced, traded, and monetized.

Trading on Probability, Filling Gaps in Traditional Finance

Bayes Market operates as a prediction market not relying on a single underlying asset, but around information. Users of prediction market trade on probabilities of events from geopolitics, climate to K-pop group comebacks base on their own believes.

Each contract’s price reflects the market’s collective assessment of an event’s probability. Instead of forcing investors to hedge indirectly via ETFs or options, Bayes Market offers a direct hedge on the event itself, addressing a critical blind spot. Users can turn tomorrow’s uncertainty into today’s actionable trade, in a granular way.

Asian Dynamic Meets AMM

Bayes Market employs an Automated Market Maker (AMM) to deliver low‑slippage, high‑transparency trading experience. At the same time, the platform focuses on long‑tail events, making prediction approachable, diverse, and culturally relevant especially in Asia.

The team believes that everyone should be able to trade and create events that of their own interest. Bayes Market covers entertainment, pop culture, and social issues beyond macroeconomics and politics, embedding prediction in our daily lives. This unlocks the mass market adoption beyond crypto users.

Decentralized Market Creation

Bayes Market will soon let users initiate their own prediction events, whether it is a dating reality show or inflation. This challenges the existing paradigm where centralized institutions define tradable markets, turning prediction markets into a grassroots catalyst of shared reality. Stay tuned for Bayes Market’s next version update.

An Ecosystem for a ‘Cognition‑as‑Value’ Market Economy

Bayes Market is now officially launched, supporting Bayes Points and USDC, with Points incentive programs. The platform invites data providers, content platforms, communities, and Web3 innovators to co‑create an ecosystem where cognition itself becomes a new type of value.

About Bayes Market

Bayes Market is founded by a cross‑disciplinary team specializing in market design, digital media, algorithmic modeling, and decentralized finance, dedicated to building a fairer and smarter information market.

Official Website: https://bayes.market

Contact: Chengcai Ji, info@bayeslabs.tech