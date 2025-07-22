Hong Kong Men Prioritise Tech Over Health, New Study Reveals

AXA Global Healthcare study highlights worrying gaps in how men prioritise their mental and physical health

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2025 – Men in Hong Kong are significantly more likely to prioritise repairing a device or resolving a banking issue than seeking help for potential signs of serious illness, a new study reveals.

The research, commissioned by AXA Global Healthcare, highlights a concerning pattern in how men respond to health issues – particularly when it comes to early action and preventative care.

While almost all respondents (95%) said they would fix a broken laptop within a week, only a third (33%) would act as quickly if they noticed potential red flags in their own health – such as unexpected changes in weight, bowel habits or a suspicious mole.

Even symptoms like unusual fatigue (just 27%) and high levels of stress (24%) failed to prompt swift action in many cases, despite being possible early signs of more serious conditions.

In contrast, men in Hong Kong reported far greater urgency when dealing with money, work commitments or vehicles. An overwhelming majority said they’d act urgently if they lost their mobile phone (99%) or bank card (98%), while 96% said they’d prioritise responding to a text or call from their boss.

Personal health concerns also took a back seat to pet welfare, with 72% saying they’d respond quickly if their pet seemed unwell.

By comparison, only 64% said they’d see a health professional at all if something felt wrong. Instead, 45% said they’d consult the internet first, and around 10% would turn to AI or a health app for answers.

James Swatton, Senior Distribution Leader – Asia, at AXA Global Healthcare, said:

“It’s clear that for many men, computers, money and even work come before their own health. We urgently need to normalise a more proactive approach to wellbeing – not just wait for something to go wrong.”

The survey of 272 Hong Kong men highlights a critical opportunity to shift behaviour towards more proactive health engagement. While only a minority trust digital health for diagnosis, 31% said they’d feel more confident acting on a health concern if a digital tool flagged it – suggesting potential for wearable devices, trackers, or smart alerts to help bridge the gap.

To help make healthcare simpler and easier to access, AXA Global Healthcare recently launched a new all-in-one healthcare app that allows members to connect with qualified doctors anytime, by phone or video. Beyond consultations, the app supports users in managing their lifestyle by recording and tracking key physical and mental wellbeing metrics. These wellness trackers deliver insights that enable users to better understand their general health patterns and achieve personalised wellbeing goals.

Swatton added:

“Preventative health shouldn’t feel like an afterthought. By tracking physical and mental metrics, users can gain valuable insights that empower them to manage their lifestyle more proactively and work towards their wellbeing goals. Just as you’d regularly check your car or laptop to keep things running smoothly, building habits around your health can lead to better outcomes and greater peace of mind.”

“For men living or working abroad, this is even more important. Navigating foreign healthcare systems can be confusing and stressful, especially when you’re dealing with an unfamiliar language, different medical practices, or insurance rules. Having quick, easy access to trusted healthcare – wherever you are in the world – can make all the difference.”

Note to editors

About the research

Research was carried out online by Obsurvant. All surveys were conducted in May 2025. The samples comprised of 2,083 UK nationals, 512 UAE nationals and 272 Hong Kong nationals. All research conducted adheres to the UK Market Research Society (MRS) code of conduct (2023). Obsurvant is registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office and complies with the DPA (2018).

Hashtag: #AXA

https://www.axaglobalhealthcare.com/en/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/axaglobalhealthcare/?originalSubdomain=uk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.