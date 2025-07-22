SHANGHAI, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BranDNA announced a strategic partnership with CREAS F&C to launch the Italian premium sportswear brand Hydrogen in China. The signing ceremony was held at CREAS Group’s headquarters in Seoul.



Italian Premium Fashion-Sport Brand Hydrogen Enters China Market in Partnership with BranDNA

This collaboration marks a timely entry into China’s rapidly growing outdoor sports market, reflecting Hydrogen’s strategic alignment with evolving local consumer trends.

Founded in 2003 by fashion designer Alberto Bresci, Hydrogen is known as Italy’s first premium performance sportswear brand. The brand merges high fashion with professional sports functionality, becoming a “secret weapon” for elite athletes. Known for its iconic skull logo and bold designs, the brand embodies individuality and a rebellious spirit, appealing to those who reject mediocrity, and embrace an avant-garde aesthetic.

BranDNA will implement localized innovations for the brand to seize the China opportunity. James Chen, CEO of BranDNA, stated: “This is the ideal timing for Hydrogen to enter China. Chinese consumers are demanding greater personalization and fashion sense in outdoor and sportswear, and Hydrogen perfectly meets this demand.” Chen emphasized, “We are not just introducing Hydrogen products; we are bringing a lifestyle revolution to the new generation seeking identity, offering cutting-edge outdoor apparel for both city life and the outdoors.”

BranDNA and its predecessors have represented over 40 global brands in China. The current brands include Body Glove, Dakine, 7 For All Mankind, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Ben Sherman, Porsche Design, Bric’s, and Borghese.

According to the “2024 Sports & Outdoor Industry White Paper” by Xiaohongshu (RED), the rise of fashionable sports-outdoor gear is among the top five trends shaping the industry in China, with products increasingly blending into everyday lifestyles. Hydrogen’s trekking line enables consumers to embrace refined ‘quiet outdoor’ Gorpcore styles that resonate with global fashion movements. Meanwhile, the Active Outdoor collection, tailored for trail running, represents the brand’s most energetic and performance-driven offering.

Mr. Harry Woo, Senior Vice President of CREAS F&C stated, “BranDNA’s strong track record in developing premium fashion and lifestyle sports brands in China, such as Roberto Cavalli, Nike 360, and Nike Golf, made them the ideal strategic partner for Hydrogen. “

The spokesperson added, “With a trusted partner like BranDNA, we’re confident this collaboration will not only drive Hydrogen’s growth in China but also support its broader global expansion.”

Hydrogen’s official China launch is set for Spring/Summer 2026.

About BranDNA

BranDNA supports international fashion and beauty brands entering China with end-to-end management across retail, wholesale, product development, marketing, HR, and back-office operations. With a strong network of licensees, distributors, landlords, and third-party partners, BranDNA offers a full-service platform for brands expanding into China and Southeast Asia.

About Hydrogen

Founded in Padua, Italy, in 2003, Hydrogen is known for its bold concepts and innovative approach to performance fashion. Building on its strong sports DNA and heritage, the brand is redefining active-outdoor wear with a focus on enhancing the global outdoor experience. Acquired by CREAS F&C Group in 2022, Hydrogen now has a presence in 25 countries worldwide.