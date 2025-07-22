Lao Runner ‘Lodkeo’ Dominates Pattaya Marathon

Lodkeo Inthakoumman secured another victory by finishing first in the half marathon at the Pattaya Marathon 2025, held from 19 to 20 July in Thailand.

“I trained six days a week, balancing both work and practice. It was tough, but the prize made it all worth it,” she said, emphasizing the dedication she put into preparing for the international road race held annually in July.

Lodkeo is a long-distance runner, who has represented Laos in numerous competitions and brought home several medals,

The Pattaya Marathon features five race categories: the full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer run, 4.5-kilometer wheelchair race, and the 4.5-kilometer Family Run.

Lodkeo competed in two categories: the 10-kilometer run and the half marathon. She claimed first place in the half marathon with a time of 1 hour and 25 minutes. In the 10-kilometer race, she crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 38 minutes and 44 seconds.

She explained that limited rest time between races made it difficult for her body to fully recover for the second day, but she gave it her all in the half marathon.

“I barely had time to rest. I woke up at 3 a.m. to prepare. Even though my body said no, I pushed myself, grabbed some bread for energy and kept going,” she said.

Lodkeo also noted the challenges during the race, including a disrupted sleep schedule, unpredictable weather, and a bumpy course that required careful footing.

“The weather was extremely hot. Even with wind from the beach, it was still very humid,” she added.

Looking ahead, she is planning to compete in a marathon in Japan this September and represent Laos at the SEA Games 2025 in December.

Her most recent standout performance was at the 85th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships in April 2025, where she earned gold medals in both the 5,000-meter (18:17) and 10,000-meter (38:58) races.

In 2023, Lodkeo also secured gold in the same two distances at the Singapore Open.