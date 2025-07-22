Laos, Belarus Sign Visa Waiver Agreement to Boost Travel, Ties

Laos and Belarus have signed an intergovernmental agreement to waive visa requirements for holders of national passports for both sides.

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhenkov signed the agreement during his official visit to Vientiane from 16 to 18 July, after receiving an invitation from Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

The visa exemption allows citizens of both countries to travel without a visa, making it easier for tourists and official delegations to visit each other. This move is expected to encourage more travel between the two nations and deepen cultural and economic ties.

According to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visa-free travel arrangement will help strengthen cooperation in areas such as business, tourism, and public diplomacy.

However, the full details about which visa types are covered by the agreement have not yet been released.

Trade, Education, and Energy on the Agenda

Aside from the visa deal, both sides also discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade and investment, as well as in education, energy, and public health.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to implementing agreements made by senior leaders of both countries.

Laos and Belarus are both seeking to diversify their economies, and the meeting focused on creating more opportunities for joint ventures and business partnerships. Education and healthcare were also highlighted, with both sides agreeing to promote student exchanges and medical cooperation.

In the energy and mining sectors, the two countries explored possible collaboration, particularly in areas that support sustainable development and responsible use of natural resources.

The visit ended with both governments expressing their willingness to continue strengthening their bilateral relationship in multiple areas.