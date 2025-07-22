Mitrade Trading Platform Partners with Argentine Football Association as Football Fever Sweeps APAC

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Argentina’s national team jerseys continue to outsell traditional football powerhouses across Southeast Asia and Australia, Mitrade, a global trading platform, has announced its role as the official regional CFD sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The sponsorship, launched under the “Rise with Champions” theme, reflects the region’s surging passion for football and Mitrade’s mission to make online trading more accessible, intuitive and engaging for Asia-Pacific’s (APAC) growing base of retail investors.

The partnership is part of Mitrade’s regional expansion strategy, reflecting the intersection between football fandom and financial literacy, as financial education becomes prominent in social conversations. AFA, home to global stars like Lionel Messi and Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, has strengthened regional ties in recent years—including a sold-out friendly in Jakarta with 60,000 fans and rising interest from Australian supporters who rallied behind Messi during Argentina’s iconic World Cup win.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting with communities through shared passions,” said Kevin Lai, vice president of Mitrade Group. “Football, like financial markets, requires analytical thinking, quick decision-making and strategic insight, qualities that resonate strongly with the mindset of our users across Southeast Asia and Australia.”

With 5 million users worldwide and 44 industry awards, Mitrade is reshaping how people trade and interact with global markets. The platform offers contracts for difference (CFDs) across forex, indices, commodities, ETFs and shares, all within a seamless, mobile-first platform.

Mitrade continues to provide educational resources to support more individuals across APAC in exploring CFD trading as part of their broader financial journey. The broker remains committed to making global markets more inclusive and accessible, empowering users to hone skills, connect with traders and trade with confidence.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 5M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia’s ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus’ CySEC (CIF438/23), the Cayman Islands’ CIMA (SIB1612446), and Mauritius’s FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.

Powered by AI, Mitrade provides CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. With microsecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility, it is redefining the future of fintech for every type of trader.

Trading involves risk. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.