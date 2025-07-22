Omnicom Announces Formation of Omnicom Oceania, Appoints Nick Garrett as CEO

Move aligns all Omnicom operations in ANZ under single leadership

New operating model enables group to drive growth through upstream strategy, innovation and a cohesive experience

SYDNEY, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ –– Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the formation of Omnicom Oceania. The move aligns all Omnicom’s practice areas across Australia and New Zealand including market leading media and creative agencies, PR, performance marketing, production and more under a unified leadership structure.

It reflects Omnicom’s commitment to flexibility, innovation, and deep specialization, adapting to an ever-changing landscape and ensuring it delivers the best fit solution for clients. Tapping into Omnicom’s significant investment in its Omni platform, Omni AI tools and more, the group has already redefined the market by building high-performance orchestration models such as +61 for Telstra and Smith Street for Coles.

“Increasingly, clients in this market are looking for deep specialism and seamless integration. Recent Forrester wave reports have proven that Omnicom is the unrivalled leader across key marketing specializations. We have successfully deployed these specializations with many leading clients in the market, and this organisational shift accelerates our ability to deliver this model to more clients across the region,” said John Wren, Omnicom Chairman and CEO.

Omnicom Oceania will be led by Nick Garrett as CEO. In his new role, Garrett will collaborate closely with brand agency leaders to deliver integrated solutions and a more seamless experience for Omnicom’s clients and their customers.

Garrett returns to Omnicom after 4 years at Deloitte Digital where he joined as a Brand & Creative Partner in 2021. Within his first year he joined the Global Leadership team, later becoming Global CMO. Locally and internationally, he drove upstream consulting services at the intersection of creativity, technology and transformation. Before Deloitte, Garrett spent almost a decade leading BBDO agencies, Clemenger and Colenso and, prior to that, worked at TBWA in Sydney and LA.

Garrett said, “My time in the consulting world showed me just how big the opportunity is to add creative problem solving and brand thinking further upstream into business strategy, and how agencies can positively influence more of the customer eco-system beyond marketing and comms. There is a huge amount of white space to grow into, and I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the Omnicom family to continue to drive growth at an accelerated pace.”

Wren continued, “We have the advantage of best-in-class capabilities and talent across practice areas, built on the foundations of world-leading data, AI, technologies and tools. Nick’s deep knowledge of Omnicom and his advisory experience make him the ideal leader to orchestrate these capabilities and drive the growth ambitions of our clients.”

The move will see Garrett reporting into Wren, and the changes are effective immediately.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom’s iconic agency brands are home to the industry’s most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.