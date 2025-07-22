Singapore Airlines Enhances Customer Experience Analytics with Qualtrics

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Singapore Airlines (SIA) is using its solutions to enhance its collection, processing, and analysis of customer responses, enabling deeper insights across multiple feedback channels.

The three-year agreement supports SIA’s efforts to better understand customer concerns and preferences through research, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). This approach allows SIA to gather comprehensive customer experience data across multiple channels, helping identify evolving preferences and address concerns across various touchpoints.

“Singapore Airlines uses Qualtrics’ text analytics to process and analyse customer feedback from multiple channels. By integrating advanced analytics with our customer experience strategies, we can better understand our customers’ evolving expectations, address their needs more effectively, and enhance their end-to-end journey with Singapore Airlines,” said Melvin Ng, Vice President of Customer Experience at Singapore Airlines.

SIA is also exploring how to leverage Qualtrics’ GenAI capabilities to enhance analysis of open-ended customer feedback. This would help the airline extract more meaningful insights from written comments and suggestions to improve the customer travel journey.

“Companies that deliver great experiences build deeper relationships with their customers, and today’s market leaders are proven to have made this a greater priority over the last three years,” said Brad Anderson, President at Qualtrics. “As consumer feedback habits evolve, thousands of leading organisations across the world, including Singapore Airlines, are using Qualtrics to understand and improve their customer experience with omnichannel insights captured across the customer journey. These rich insights provide companies with intelligence and capabilities they need to win now and in the coming era of agentic AI,” Anderson concluded.

About Singapore Airlines

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s history dates to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 destinations in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership, and Network Connectivity. Singapore Airlines is the world’s most awarded airline. For more information, please visit http://www.singaporeair.com

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is trusted by thousands of the world’s best organizations to power exceptional customer and employee experiences that build deep human connections, increase customer loyalty, boost employee engagement, and drive business success. Our advanced AI and specialized Experience Agents allow businesses and governments to proactively interact with customers and employees in personalized ways across every channel and touchpoint, respond in-the-moment to fix or improve experiences, and stay across the latest market trends and opportunities.

