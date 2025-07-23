Tag along with Jay at CISCE: 3, 2, 1, Go! Linking you to a better lifestyle

BEIJING, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

British visitor Jay Ian Birbeck explored the healthy life section of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), an event showcasing the full breadth of the global supply chain in Beijing from July 16 to 20.

Jay’s journey began with a fairytale-inspired AI mirror. When he jokingly asked, “Who’s the most handsome guy at CISCE?”, a staff member from Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd explained the real value behind the AI mirror. By scanning the tongue coating and facial complexion in just 10 seconds, the system uses artificial intelligence to enhance TCM’s four diagnostic methods and provide real-time personalized health reports and wellness plans. The blend of ancient wisdom and modern technology allowed Jay to witness the vitality of millennia-old traditions in the digital age.

At Bloomage Biotech’s booth, Jay discovered a skincare innovation made entirely from fermented rice liquid, with no added water — a formulation that caught his attention. Staff further showcased the core engine behind such innovations: the synthetic biology pilot transformation platform. This critical bridge connecting labs to mass production is accelerating the transformation of research ideas into tangible products, offering Jay a glimpse into how China’s biomanufacturing is reshaping the future of the beauty industry.

At L’Oréal’s booth, Jay witnessed the dynamic growth of China’s beauty sector firsthand. With a brand portfolio serving 100 million Chinese consumers, the exhibit demonstrated how a robust supply chain underpins innovation in R&D, production, and logistics. What impressed Jay more was a locally developed innovation: a hair dryer co-created with a Chinese startup. Enhanced by infrared light, it delivers unprecedented speed-drying and shine effects.

Entering the wellness zone, Jay was drawn to Dong-e-e-jiao’s booth by the enticing aroma of traditional remedies. There, he encountered classic tonics creatively reimagined as snack-friendly formats for younger consumers. At T.C. Pharmaceutical Group’s section, a Red Bull drink co-branded with CISCE’s mascot Linky was precisely delivered by a robot to Jay during a fitness test. Marking the 50th anniversary of China–Thailand diplomatic ties, the Thai enterprise leveraged its investment in China over five years to showcase a new Asian narrative of cross-border supply chain collaboration.

Smart home innovations demonstrated the future of comfortable living. Jay experienced heat-insulating and soundproof smart windows, facial-recognition door locks, and hidden range hoods that display recipes while cooking. Moving to Cheers’ exhibit, technology embraced humanistic care: a power-lift sofa uses mechanical structures to assist the elderly in standing effortlessly. Staff noted this comfort has reached users in over 100 countries through 15 global production bases.

From beauty tech to wellness solutions, the third CISCE brought together a full spectrum of lifestyle advancements. Join Jay as he explores how cutting-edge AI, smart home solutions and pharmaceutical breakthroughs are reshaping health, beauty and modern living. Three, two, one — hit the link and discover a smarter way to live well!

