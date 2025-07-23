Widespread Flooding Hits Laos in an Early Monsoon Season

Severe flooding has swept across many provinces in Laos as Tropical Storm Wipha struck the country in the form of a tropical depression between 21 and 23 July, drowning several districts and causing widespread damage.

Earlier warnings from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology predicted light to moderate thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds affecting provinces such as Phongsaly, Houaphanh, Xieng Khouang, Oudomxay, Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang, and Vientiane Capital.

These conditions have now led to extensive flooding, leaving many households in urgent need of assistance.

In response authorities in northern provinces have taken emergency measures to manage rising water levels. From 22 to 27 July, Nam Ou Hydropower Dams 4, 5, and 6 in Phongsaly are fully opening their floodgates to release water at maximum capacity, aiming to relieve pressure on the dam structures. This follows earlier water discharge operations at Nam Ou Dams 1, 2, and 3 in Luang Prabang.

The storm system moving into northern Laos also poses significant risks of landslides and flash floods. Residents in flood-prone areas and travelers on mountainous routes are urged to stay alert and closely monitor weather updates for their safety.

In Vientiane Province, Electricite du Laos has shut down 0.4 kW and 22 kW power supplies today in VangVieng and Kasi districts due to flooding. Five villages including Namon, Nathaen, Viengkham, Chiangna, and Na are currently without electricity as a result of this emergency measure.

Several districts have suffered severe impacts. In Luang Prabang, on the morning of 23 July, the Khan River rose rapidly due to the storm and water releases from the Khan Hydropower Dams, reaching the base of the Naga statue at the Khan Riverside near Phousi Hill.

That same day, two bridges in Thathom district, Xaysomboun Province, collapsed, and parts of the roads became isolated due to flooding.

Kham and Paek districts in Xieng Khouang Province, along with Xay district in Oudomxay Province, experienced flash floods on 22 July following continuous heavy rainfall.

In Ngern district of Xayyabouly Province, damages have exceeded LAK 16.7 billion (approximately USD 835,000). Authorities provided emergency aid to 40 families in three villages between 18 and 20 July.

Other affected areas include Samtai district in Houaphanh, Xaythany district in Vientiane Capital, and Khop and Ngern districts in Xayabouly.

The storm has also disrupted transportation. The Laos-China Railway announced a full suspension of train services on 23 July due to safety concerns caused by Typhoon Wipha.

Additionally, Lao airlines advised passengers to monitor flight changes or cancellations for safety reasons.

With the storm expected to continue, authorities urged residents to stay alert for further unpredictable weather conditions.