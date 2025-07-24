A List Development, a member of the comprehensive real estate company List Group, announces a new hotel resort project under the luxury hotel brand “Anantara”, marking the brand’s first entry into Japan

TOKYO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — List Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Naoyuki Kitami; Headquarters: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture), a comprehensive real estate company, announces that its consolidated subsidiary, List Development Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Hiroyuki Kiuchi; Headquarters: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture; hereinafter “LD”), has entered into a hotel management agreement with Royal Minor Hotels Co., Ltd. (Representative Director and President: Kohei Motoyama; Headquarters: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter “Royal Minor Hotels”) on July 10, 2025.

At the signing event held on the same day at the Tokyo American Club, the two parties announced plans for a new luxury resort hotel under the “Anantara” brand — marking the brand’s first entry into Japan. The property, to be named Anantara Karuizawa Retreat (hereinafter “the Property”), is scheduled to open in 2030 in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture. Nestled in approximately 10 acres (approximately 40,000 square meters) of forestland with views of Mount Asama, the resort will feature a total of 51 guest accommodations, including suites and villas, and will be developed as a premium luxury retreat.

As a comprehensive developer that plans, develops, and produces high-quality residences and communities, List Development is engaged in a wide range of projects, including its proprietary condominium brand “List Residence” series, primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as the development of office buildings, vacation homes, and resort properties. In recent years, the company has focused on the development of hotel condominiums and luxury residences. In December 2024, List Development completed a hotel condominium project in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture. The current project marks List Development’s first venture into hotel resort development.

Anantara Karuizawa Retreat will harness the region’s year-round natural beauty and connectivity to offer travellers nature-led escapes. The property’s strategic location near the Karuizawa Hokuriku Shinkansen (bullet train) Station provides convenient access from Tokyo, which is just over an hour away by train, as well as from nearby cities such as Nagano, Kanazawa and Maebashi. Karuizawa is a favoured weekend escape getaway, renowned for its cool climate in the summer and abundant year-round outdoor attractions, including the Karuizawa Kazakoshi Park, golf courses, forests, hiking trails, hot springs and skiing. The destination’s international appeal is on the rise, especially among Asian travellers, and it is within two to three hours by train from Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita international airports.

Anantara Karuizawa Retreat will provide its guests with highly personalised service and exclusive accommodations, offering 23 suites measuring 60 to 120 sqm and 18 luxury two- and three-bedroom villas, which are being considered for future branded residence offerings, with further details to be announced as plans progress, ranging in size from 70 to 270 sqm. The villas will provide an additional 28 keys to the hotel’s inventory, with select two-bedroom villas available as 70 sqm standard and 130 sqm one-bedroom villas, bringing the total key count to 51. Guests will enjoy three on-site food and beverage outlets, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty concept and a bar. Wellness will be a fundamental part of the resort’s offering, centred around an Anantara Spa and onsen, and with additional wellness programming across the property. Other leisure facilities will include a swimming pool, fitness centre, library and resident’s lounge. Additionally, the property will offer flexible meeting facilities to meet the growing demand for corporate gatherings in the region. The design of Anantara Karuizawa is anticipated to blend modern design with the site’s natural surroundings, utilising natural materials such as exposed timber peaks and large windows to create harmony with the environment and offer sweeping views of Mount Asama.

Kohei Motoyama, President and CEO, Royal Minor Hotels Co., Ltd., commented:

“We are extremely proud to partner with List Development Co., Ltd. for the launch of the Anantara Karuizawa Retreat. The company brings exceptional expertise in creating luxury properties, aligning perfectly with Anantara’s philosophy of offering refined stays and distinctive design. Together, we aim to create a retreat that coexists harmoniously with Karuizawa’s rich natural surroundings and further enhances its unique appeal.”

Hiroyuki Kiuchi, President and COO, List Development Co., Ltd., commented:

“We are truly honoured to bring the renowned luxury hotel brand Anantara to Japan for the first time through this landmark project in partnership with Royal Minor. We have long been committed to enriching people’s lifestyles by creating high-quality homes and communities. In recent years, we have extended this philosophy to hotel condominiums and luxury residences, applying the know-how we have cultivated over time.

It is within this context that our vision has aligned with that of Royal Minor, resulting in the signing of this hotel management agreement.

Karuizawa is one of Japan’s premier resort destinations, offering excellent access from the Tokyo metropolitan area as well as rich natural surroundings and beautiful seasonal landscapes. We were particularly drawn to its global recognition and the growing demand among affluent travellers seeking high-quality experiences. The site also enjoys a rare vantage point overlooking Mount Asama, a symbol of Karuizawa, and we are confident that introducing the “Anantara” brand to this location will enable us to provide a truly luxurious experience that fully satisfies both the mind and body of our guests, from both Japan and abroad.

We are committed to dedicating our full efforts to ensure that this “Anantara Karuizawa Retreat” becomes a new landmark in Karuizawa and contributes to the revitalization of the local economy.”

Project Outline

Location: Happa, Karuizawa-machi, Kitasaku-gun, Nagano Prefecture

Access: Approximately 15 minutes by car from “Karuizawa” Station on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line

Development Area: 41,933.01 sqm

Opening: 2030

Number of Guest Rooms: 23 Suites (approx. 60-120 sqm), 18 Villas with 28 rooms (approx. 70-270 sqm)

This project is currently awaiting building permit application. The content described in this press release may change in the future. Details on facilities and sales information will be announced again once finalized.

About Anantara Hotels

Anantara Hotels & Resorts are designed to maximize the unique charm of each destination within a luxurious setting, allowing travelers to experience the true essence of the locale through the brand’s attentive and personalized service. The brand has established a strong presence in Thailand, throughout Asia, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, and Africa, and has recently expanded into major European capitals, gaining broader global recognition. Anantara currently operates 59 hotels across 25 countries.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with over 560 hotels, resorts and branded residences across 57 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.

Discover our world at minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Royal Minor Hotels Co., Ltd.

Location: 1-34-6 Sakurashinmachi, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Representatives: Kohei Motoyama, President & CEO; Dilip Rajakariar, Representative Director & Vice President

Established: March 31, 2025

Business Overview: Hotel management and operation

URL: https://www.royal-minor-hotels.co.jp/

About List Development Co., Ltd.

Location: 4-47 Onoe-cho, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture

Representative: Hiroyuki Kiuchi, President & CEO

Established: May 10, 1991

Business Overview: Planning, development, and sale of condominiums, detached houses, office buildings, and tenant buildings; Consulting on real estate sales, brokerage, and asset management; Real estate property management

URL: https://listdevelopment.jp/

About List Co., Ltd.

Location: 3-35 LIST EAST BLD., Onoe-cho, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture

Representative: Hisashi Kitami, President & CEO

Founded: May 10, 1991

Established: May 20, 2016

Consolidated Sales: ¥56.2 billion (Fiscal Year ending December 2024)

Business Overview: Holding company, Group management

URL: https://www.list.co.jp/

In 1991, List Co., Ltd. was established as a real estate brokerage company. Since then, the company has consistently engaged in real estate-related businesses, including the development and sale of detached houses and condominiums, asset management, and urban redevelopment projects. In 2016, the company reorganized its group structure and transitioned to a holding company system, establishing the “List Group” with List Co., Ltd. at its core.

In 2010, List International Realty Co., Ltd. acquired the exclusive domestic rights to operate the real estate brokerage brand “Sotheby’s International Realty®,” which originates from one of the world’s largest auction houses, Sotheby’s. Under the brand name “List Sotheby’s International Realty,” the company has since expanded its real estate brokerage and development operations to locations including Hawaii, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, and Thailand.

Through these businesses, the List Group remains committed to providing clients with “valuable real estate” around the world.

