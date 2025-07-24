CITI RECOGNISED AS BEST INTERNATIONAL BANK IN SINGAPORE IN RECORD HAUL AT THE EUROMONEY AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE 2025

Citi also named Best Investment Bank for M&A in Singapore

CEO Jane Fraser named Banker of the Year

Over 50 awards recognize Citi’s global network

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Citi has been named the Best International Bank and Best Investment Bank for M&A in Singapore at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025. The bank won 17 awards across Asia, including the Best International Bank award in six markets and Asia’s Best Investment Bank for DCM, a strong testament to the leadership and strength of the business within the region.

In total, Citi won a record 52 global, regional and local market awards from Euromoney, including CEO Jane Fraser’s “Banker of The Year” award, at the annual Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025 event held in London.

The Banker of the Year award recognized Jane’s unique leadership style and ability to influence significant change across the bank, highlighting Citi’s record financial performance in recent quarters and across each of its five businesses.

“Euromoney names Jane Fraser its banker of the year for her decisive action to reshape Citi into a simpler and more coherent bank, bringing the firm new business momentum over the past year,” said Euromoney in the editorial write-up announcing the award.

Fraser said, “These awards are a testament to the extraordinary dedication of our colleagues around the world. Their hard work, innovation and commitment to our clients are driving Citi forward. I’m proud of the progress we’re making against our strategy — and this recognition affirms that we’re on the right path.”

“Citi has been in Singapore since 1902 and has grown into a full-service partner for clients here. As Euromoney’s Best International Bank in Singapore, we are proud to provide our clients with access to our international network and expertise in Banking, Markets, Services, and Wealth, and remain committed to serving our clients and meeting their needs,” said Tibor Pandi, Singapore Citi Country Officer and Banking Head.

Euromoney, a leading global financial markets magazine, recognizes the best in banking across key areas that are most important to a bank’s key stakeholders, clients, board and executive management teams. The period of consideration for the awards was the 2024 calendar year.

In its 30th edition, the 2025 Euromoney Awards recognized Citi as:



The World’s Best Investment Bank for Financing

The World’s Best Investment Bank for Debt Capital Markets (DCM)

The World’s Best for Research

The World’s Best Digital Bank for Large Corporates

Asia’s Best Investment Bank for DCM

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

