MAG Visitor Information Center Reopens in Vientiane

On 25 July, the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) reopened its Visitor Information Center in Vientiane, inviting the public to explore the story of unexploded ordnance (UXO) contamination in Laos and the ongoing clearance work that continues to save lives.

Laos remains the most heavily bombed country per capita in the world, a result of the Second Indochina War. Millions of cluster munitions and other explosive remnants of war were dropped across the country, and decades later, many remain unexploded. These hidden dangers continue to threaten lives and limit access to safe land for farming, development, and infrastructure.

Since beginning operations in Laos in 1994, MAG has worked in partnership with the Lao government and local communities to clear UXO-contaminated land, educate communities about risks, and support economic recovery in affected areas.

The newly reopened centre provides visitors with an interactive and educational experience. Exhibits feature multimedia displays, real-life stories, and visual representations of clearance work, aiming to build a better public understanding of the ongoing impact of UXO and the importance of humanitarian mine action.

Located in central Vientiane, the Visitor Information Centre is now open to the public from Monday to Saturday, with opening hours from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

MAG encourages residents, students, tourists, and media professionals to visit the centre to learn more about UXO in Laos and the organization’s efforts to create safer communities.

Contact Information:

MAG UXO Visitor Information Centre

Email: maguxocentre.vientiane@maginternational.org

Phone: +856 20 555 29571

Website: www.maginternational.org/laos-visitor-centres/

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/YoiquhGXUnJMwfim9