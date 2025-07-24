RingConn Gen 2 Now Available on Walmart.com, Bringing Advanced Sleep Apnea Monitoring to More Consumers

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RingConn, a leading smart ring innovator, has officially launched its flagship Gen 2 Smart Ring and accessories on Walmart.com, marking a significant milestone in its U.S. retail expansion. This partnership with Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, enhances RingConn’s mission to make advanced health technology more accessible to everyday consumers.



RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring

As one of the fastest-growing categories in consumer technology, smart wearable devices have become a key area of investment for Walmart, supporting improvements in employee safety, warehouse efficiency, and customer service. In response to the rising demand for personalized, preventive health tools, Walmart has steadily expanded its health-focused wearable offerings this year, adding new-generation devices and advanced sleep tracking wearables. The arrival of RingConn marks a significant step in Walmart’s ongoing product diversification strategy—moving beyond traditional wrist-worn formats to offer customers a more compact, discreet, and medically insightful solution.

Leveraging its leading technology and innovative design, RingConn has quickly established itself as a benchmark brand in the smart ring segment. Unique features such as advanced sleep tracking, an integrated AI health partner, and ultra-lightweight craftsmanship have earned it recognition from over 200,000 users worldwide. The United States—one of the most mature health tech markets, where consumers value data privacy and proactive health management—has long been a core focus for RingConn. The brand has seen rapid growth in the U.S., becoming a trusted name in smart rings. With its launch on Walmart.com, RingConn will leverage Walmart’s scale to reach a broad, diverse consumer base and accelerate its North American expansion.

The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring, now available at walmart.com, was launched in late 2024 and broke a Kickstarter category record with $4.4 million in crowdfunding. It’s the world’s first smart ring to offer sleep apnea monitoring. Besides, Gen 2 holds several technical distinctions:

Lightest available model at 2-3 grams, and thinnest profile in its category at 2mm

Extended battery life of 10-12 days

Cross-platform compatibility (Android/iOS) with no subscription fees

Advanced menstrual cycle monitoring feature

To ensure optimal customer experience, Walmart consumers can first order a sizing kit to determine their perfect fit before purchasing the smart ring. This partnership with Walmart marks an important step in RingConn’s mission to make smart, approachable health technology available to consumers.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a leading personal health technology company dedicated to creating innovative products and services that transform the experience of maintaining personal wellness. Guided by the principle of “Hardware + Software + Services,” RingConn aims to provide unique products and services for people’s health.