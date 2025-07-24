Thailand Condemns Cambodia, Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Over Border Attacks

This is a developing story.

LATEST UPDATE FROM THAILAND’S MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The Royal Thai Government has condemned Cambodia for what it describes as “intentional and premeditated” acts violating Thailand’s sovereignty, following a series of violent incidents along the Thai-Cambodian border.

According to an official statement, anti-personnel landmines were laid within Thai territory, injuring Thai military personnel during patrols on 16 and 23 July.

The situation escalated further on 24 July when “heavy artillery was fired into the Thai military base and continued throughout the morning,” with attacks also hitting civilian areas, including a hospital. These strikes resulted in civilian casualties and fatalities.

In response, Thailand announced it would downgrade diplomatic relations with Cambodia, recalling its ambassador and requesting Phnom Penh to do the same.

“The Royal Thai Government has decided to downgrade our diplomatic relations and recall the Thai Ambassador to Cambodia back, as well as request the Government of Cambodia to recall its Ambassador to Thailand, respectively,” the statement reads.

The Thai government also urged Cambodia to take full responsibility and cease all violations, warning of further action if hostilities continue.

“The Royal Thai Government is prepared to intensify our self-defense measures if Cambodia persists in its armed attack and violations of Thailand’s sovereignty in accordance with international law and principles.”

Thailand emphasized that Cambodia’s actions “fundamentally contradict the principles of good neighborly relations and good faith,” and risk damaging Cambodia’s “reputation and credibility on the global stage.”