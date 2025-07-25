Amari Vientiane Crowned as Laos’ Leading Luxury Hotel at 2025 Haute Grandeur Global Awards

Amari Vientiane has made an indelible mark on the regional hospitality landscape, clinching four major distinctions at the 2025 Haute Grandeur Global Awards. Recognised as the Best City Hotel, Best Destination Hotel, Best Luxury Hotel, and Best New Hotel in Laos, this accolade reaffirms the property’s meteoric rise as the capital’s most celebrated address.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and impartial accolades in the global hospitality industry, the Haute Grandeur Global Awards are determined through genuine guest satisfaction and rigorous industry evaluation. Earning not one but four distinguished titles positions Amari Vientiane as a true benchmark of excellence—both within Laos and across the broader Southeast Asian region.

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is a prestigious, independent awards platform that celebrates excellence in hospitality across more than 130 countries worldwide. Based solely on verified guest feedback and measurable performance, the awards offer one of the most trusted benchmarks for quality, service, and guest satisfaction in the global travel industry.

Nestled along the serene banks of the Mekong River and just minutes from Wattay International Airport, Amari Vientiane is redefining upscale hospitality in the heart of the Lao capital.

Seamlessly blending contemporary Thai-Lao aesthetics with intuitive service, the hotel invites travellers to discover an elevated sense of place. Each of its 248 rooms and suites offers a sophisticated retreat with sweeping views, either of the Mekong’s tranquil flow or the city’s vibrant pulse, crafted for both business and leisure guests seeking meaningful connection.

Since opening, Amari Vientiane has quickly distinguished itself through a curated selection of guest experiences. From the panoramic vistas at Stellar Rooftop Bar, the highest in the city, to the refined exclusivity of Club Nava on the 15th floor, the hotel delivers service with authenticity and grace. Dining becomes a journey at Amaya Food Gallery, where local heritage and international flavour intersect. Meanwhile, Breeze Spa offers holistic treatments tailored by mood, providing a rejuvenating counterpoint to the city’s energy.

For corporate guests and event organisers, the property boasts some of the most flexible and design-forward facilities in the country. The pillarless Sinxay Grand Ballroom and dedicated VIP holding rooms set a new standard for high-level events and diplomatic gatherings in Vientiane. Whether hosting global dignitaries or intimate private celebrations, Amari Vientiane continues to raise the bar for service, precision, and experience.

From the ownership side, the sentiment is equally resonant.

“Amari Vientiane was envisioned as more than a hotel—it was meant to be a new chapter in Vientiane’s hospitality story. To see it recognized globally in such a short time is incredibly rewarding,” said the Chief Executive Officer, Denxay Sengaloun. “This achievement reflects our shared belief in Vientiane’s potential to become a destination of world-class experiences, and we’re proud to contribute to that transformation.”

“This recognition is more than a moment of pride; it reflects the passion, dedication, and innovation of every team member who brings the Amari spirit to life,” said the General Manager, Kitti Saesee. “To be acknowledged by Haute Grandeur on such a scale is not only an honour, it is a promise to our guests that their experience here will always be exceptional.”

Operated by ONYX Hospitality Group, Amari Vientiane forms part of a trusted network of hotels and resorts across Asia. As a participant in the ONYX Rewards program, it also provides guests with exclusive privileges designed to inspire repeat journeys and lasting loyalty.

With its rapid rise and international recognition, Amari Vientiane is not just a new hotel, it is a new benchmark for luxury, hospitality, and cultural sophistication in Laos.

To learn more about Amari Vientiane and explore exclusive opening offers, visit the website or follow the official Facebook page for the latest updates.