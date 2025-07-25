Bokeo Authorities Seize Over 4 Million Meth Pills in Latest Crackdown

Bokeo authorities seized more than 4.16 million methamphetamine pills and 159 packs of crystal meth in a major drug bust on 22 July.

According to Bokeo authorities, the operation took place at a checkpoint between Houayxay and Paktha districts, where officers stopped a white six-wheel truck without a license plate. The truck, driven by a 25-year-old man, was found to have suspicious modifications to its rooftop. Authorities escorted the vehicle to the Paktha District Public Security Office for further inspection.

A thorough search revealed 2,080 packages of methamphetamine, equivalent to 4,160,000 pills, and 159 packs of crystal meth hidden inside a modified roof compartment.

Since the beginning of 2025, Bokeo Province has seized over 70 million methamphetamine pills and large quantities of other illicit substances throughout the year.

On 7 July, police confiscated 1,920 kg of ketamine, nearly 2 million meth pills, 15 kg of ecstasy powder, and 51 kg of heroin from a trafficking vehicle, detaining the driver.

On 3 July, two Lao men were arrested at Namthoung checkpoint with 554,000 meth pills hidden in their van.

Earlier seizures in Bokeo included 124 kg of ketamine on 6 June, 200 kg of ketamine and 1 kg of crystal meth on 4 June, and 19.5 million meth pills discovered in a modified trailer on 17 May. On the same day, 173,000 methamphetamine pills were found at a residence in Bokeo Province, leading to the arrest of a Lao married couple.

The largest bust occurred on 21 April with over 20 million meth pills from an abandoned truck in Tonpheung District.

The province is a known hotspot for drug trafficking and other illicit activities in the region. Home to one of the most active Chinese Special Economic Zones in Southeast Asia, Bokeo is often under scrutiny.