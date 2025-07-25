TAIPEI, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For Taiwanese startups with advanced technology but struggling to find a pathway into the US market, the “LA Landing Taiwan” event offered a clear roadmap. Held today at the Taiwan Tech Arena, the event was organized by the international venture capital accelerator Mosaic Venture Lab. It was co-organized by the Industrial Technology Research Institute, A team Hub and PwC. The event brought together US and local venture capitalists, industry leaders, and government representatives to decode entry into the American market, share billion-dollar market strategies, and master key non-dilutive funding channels.



LA Landing Taiwan Bridges US-Taiwan Startup Ecosystems with Billion-Dollar Market Playbook

The event kicked off with “Crossing the Chasm: The Evolving Role of Cross-Border VC ,” a presentation by Dr. Min-Yi Shih, Partner at TCA Venture Group, Southern California’s largest angel investor network. Drawing on his extensive practical experience, he shared the “Smart Money” philosophy of modern venture capital, emphasizing that a good VC is not just a source of capital but a growth partner providing networks, expertise, and operational support—a critical bridge connecting Taiwan’s advanced manufacturing capabilities with US market capital.

Next, Rohit Shukla, Founder & CEO of the renowned US accelerator Larta Institute, shared his experience from having guided over 6,500 tech startups to secure over $23.7 billion in non-dilutive funding. His talk, titled “The Commercialization Engine: Engaging Your US Accelerator,” effectively delivered the “access code” to this vast pool of capital, illuminating a clear path for Taiwanese teams into the US market and its funding ecosystem.

Representing the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Dr. Chien-Cheng Tai, Senior Specialist at the Department of Industrial Technology, outlined the government’s role as an “invisible angel” for startups. He detailed a comprehensive government subsidy blueprint spanning from basic research to startup expansion. To attract international technology and investment, he highlighted the “Global R&D Innovation Partner Program,” which offers foreign firms introducing cutting-edge technology a subsidy of up to 50% of total R&D expenses, complemented by incentives like an up to 25% R&D tax credit for biomedical companies. These measures showcase Taiwan’s determination to establish itself as an Asia-Pacific R&D hub.

The event’s highlight was a panel discussion moderated by Volker Heistermann, Co-founder & Head of Partnerships at Mosaic Venture Lab. He was joined by panelists including Dave Whelan, the Venture Consultant at Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health who was instrumental in the $115M fundraising for the New York Genome Center. The session aimed to demonstrate how policy, acceleration, and capital can work in concert to pave the final mile for Taiwanese startups entering the US.

The event also featured pitches from teams planning their U.S. expansion, including EndoSemio, Flat Medical, Fluidiconic Biotechnology, and BioPro Scientific, showcasing Taiwan’s innovative strength. In closing, Johnny Yu, Managing Director of Mosaic Venture Lab, summarized the event’s mission: “Our goal is to move from showcasing potential to realizing impact, providing a clear and executable growth map for startups in both Taiwan and the US.”