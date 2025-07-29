Laos Draws 2.3 Million Visitors Midway Through 2025

Laos welcomed over 2.3 million tourists in the first half of the year, an increase from 2.1 million during the same period last year. The country is now aiming to surpass its target of 4.5 million visitors.

In the first quarter of 2025, more than 1,2 million tourists arrived in Laos, marking a 28 percent increase compared to 2024.

From January to June, the total number of visitors reached 2,357,722, an increase of 250,129 tourists compared to the same period last year.

Among ASEAN countries, the top five countries sending the most visitors to Laos are Thailand with 733,027 tourists, followed by Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China leads with 602,103 visitors, followed by South Korea, Japan, Australia, and India.

Russia tops the European arrivals list with 37,456 visitors, followed by France, the United Kingdom, and Germany fourth with 16,607 tourists.

In the Americas, the United States leads with 41,973 visitors, while in Africa and the Middle East, Israel recorded the highest number with 4,639 tourists.

To achieve this year’s tourism target, the government plans to welcome around 4.3 million foreign tourists this year, with expected tourism revenue exceeding USD 1 billion. Beyond international arrivals, the government is also targeting at least 4.1 million domestic trips, hoping to generate USD 678 million in revenue.

To reach these goals, infrastructure will be upgraded to improve comfort and accessibility, including enhancements to roads, restaurants, hotels, and markets.

In 2024, Laos attracted over 4.1 million tourists, an increase of nearly one million compared to 2023. The top visitor countries were Thailand, Vietnam, and China.

This growth was largely driven by increased international exposure and the success of the Visit Laos Year campaign, which featured visa exemptions for over 30 countries, including China, the United States, and several European nations, greatly enhancing the country’s tourism appeal.