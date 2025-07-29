Nearly 1 Million Meth Pills Seized from Lao Truck at 1st Thai-Lao Border, Driver At Large

On 28 July, nearly 1 million methamphetamine pills were taken from a Lao-registered truck at the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge in Thailand’s Nong Khai Province, the local news outlet reported.

At around 11:35 am, officers noticed suspicious compartments on the roof of the Lao truck registered in Vientiane capital. Upon further examination, they discovered 10 bags hidden in the vehicle’s roof storage area. Inside were an estimated 996,000 methamphetamine pills.

As the inspection was underway, the driver fled the scene and remained at large. Authorities are now actively tracking him to bring him to justice.

The confiscated drugs have been handed over to the police at Nong Khai City Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This incident follows a similar drug seizure just two days earlier, on 26 July, authorities in Chiang Khan District , Loei Province, approximately 120 kilometers from Nong Khai, seized over 5 million meth pills smuggled via a small boat from Laos along the Mekong River.

Earlier this year, on 24 March, Thai authorities at the Nong Khai border checkpoint seized 120 kilograms of meth pills, approximately 600,000 tablets, valued at THB 36 million (LAK 23 billion) and arrested two Thai nationals. The drugs were hidden in a Lao-registered Ford Ranger.