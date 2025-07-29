Typhoon Wipha Kills 4, Leaves 4 Missing as Storm Batters 34 Districts Across Laos

Typhoon Wipha has killed four people and left four others missing after sweeping through 34 districts in multiple provinces across Laos. The storm battered nearly 15,000 families, damaged more than 2,200 homes, and caused widespread destruction.

Vongkham Phanthanuovong, Director of the Department of Social Welfare, reported the figures during a Central Disaster Management Committee meeting held on 28 July to assess the impact and coordinate emergency recovery efforts.

According to Vongkham, the storm affected 262 villages and destroyed 183 houses. The casualties included one person in Xieng Khouang Province and three in Luang Prabang Province. Authorities in Houaphanh Province are continuing the search for four missing individuals, while six others sustained injuries.

The storm damaged nearly 2,000 hectares of farmland, knocked out one power grid, and impacted key infrastructure, including five schools, 47 roads, five bridges, two irrigation systems, 17 sanitation facilities, and several shops and vehicles. Flooding also claimed 25 livestock, Vongkham added.

Disaster teams are still collecting damage reports as flooding persists in several areas. Provincial disaster committees are working with district and village authorities to assess losses and identify urgent needs, he said.

In response, provincial governments have deployed relief teams and activated command centers at both the provincial and district levels.

Xieng Khouang Province has allocated LAK 140 million (USD 6,489) in emergency aid, while authorities have sent LAK 80 million (USD 3,708) and essential goods to Xieng Nguen and Nan districts.

Local officials are working to repair damaged roads to restore access, coordinating evacuations, and helping families retrieve the bodies of their loved ones. Teams are also delivering food, medicine, and other basic supplies to affected residents.

The affected provinces have submitted additional requests for funding, equipment, and resources to support ongoing relief and recovery operations.

Road Damage Hampers Access Along National Road No. 13 North

Meanwhile, Typhoon Wipha has also damaged multiple sections of National Road No. 13 North between Kasy district in Vientiane Province and Phoukhoun district in Luang Prabang Province, according to Minister of Public Works and Transport Leklay Sivilay, who led an inspection of the road on 26 July.

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides and road collapses at several locations.

Initial repairs have been completed to restore traffic flow, but officials continue to monitor the area closely. Drivers are urged to exercise caution as the rainy season continues to pose risks.