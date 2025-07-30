Lao President Reaffirms Commitment to Deepening Ties with Russia Ahead of Official Visit

Ahead of his official visit to the Russian Federation from 30 July to 1 August, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Laos and Russia.

In a message published by both Russia’s state news agency and Lao state media, President Thongloun, himself a former student in Russia, described the visit as a heartfelt return. He called it a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with old friends and reaffirm the enduring relationship that continues to support peace, development, and mutual progress.

The roots of Lao-Russian relations stretch back to Laos’s struggle for independence, when the Soviet Union supported the Lao revolutionary movement. Formal diplomatic relations were established on 7 October 1960.

Following the establishment of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in 1975, the Soviet Union played a key role in rebuilding the war-torn country, supporting healthcare, education, defence, and economic recovery.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Laos recognised the Russian Federation as its successor state in 1991. Their partnership entered a new phase with the signing of the 1994 Treaty on the Principles of Friendly Relations. Since then, cooperation has expanded across political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural sectors. The relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2011.

President Thongloun praised Russia’s humanitarian efforts, particularly its assistance in clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Laos, the most heavily bombed country per capita in the world. He expressed deep gratitude, calling the effort lasting proof of Russia’s friendship.

Economic ties have also grown, particularly in the mining, energy, and investment sectors. In 2024, more than 48,000 Russian tourists visited Laos, a sign of strengthening people-to-people connections.

The President also highlighted Russia’s contributions to capacity-building, noting that many Lao professionals have benefited from Russian educational programmes.

The visit coincides with several significant occasions: the Victory Day celebrations marking the end of the Second World War, the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Laos and Russia, and the 60th anniversary of the Lao-Russian Friendship Associations.

President Thongloun had initially planned to visit Russia in May to attend Victory Day celebrations, but the trip was postponed due to a COVID-19 infection. Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane represented him in his absence.

Following that visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed appreciation for Laos’s support in providing medical and psychological care to Russian military personnel.

Later this year, the two countries are scheduled to hold the Laros-2025 joint military exercises in Laos, further solidifying defence cooperation.