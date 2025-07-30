Approval Underscores Technological Excellence and Commercial Viability amid Challenging Market Conditions

Positioned to Become the First AI Optimization Company on KOSDAQ, Accelerating Global Expansion Efforts

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nota AI, a leading provider of AI model optimization technology, today announced that it has received preliminary approval for a KOSDAQ listing, granted by the Korea Exchange. The company secured the approval just two months after filing, following its “A•A” rating in Korea’s official technology evaluation process last December. Nota AI aims to complete its IPO in the second half of 2025, with Mirae Asset Securities serving as the lead underwriter.



Nota AI Secures Preliminary Fast-Track KOSDAQ Approval, Highlighting Global Success in AI Optimization

This swift approval is particularly noteworthy given the heightened regulatory scrutiny and sharp decline in IPO approvals during the first half of 2025. Nota AI’s success highlights its ability to meet increasingly stringent standards for both technological innovation and commercial viability. A key factor in the approval was the company’s proven track record of overseas customer wins and consistent revenue growth.

At the core of Nota AI’s value proposition is its proprietary platform, NetsPresso®—an end-to-end solution for developing and deploying lightweight, efficient AI models. The company has already commercialized this technology through collaborations with global semiconductor leaders, including NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, Arm, Qualcomm, Sony, and Renesas.

Building on this foundation, Nota AI has expanded into key verticals—such as industrial safety, surveillance, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS)—through strategic contracts and successful commercial deployments. Among the solutions supporting these initiatives is the Nota Vision Agent (NVA), an advanced video monitoring system powered by the company’s proprietary Vision Language Model (VLM).

Notably, in April 2025, Nota AI signed a supply agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), becoming the first Korean company to deliver a generative AI solution to a government agency in the Middle East.

“This fast-track approval, amid today’s rigorous IPO environment, demonstrates that Nota AI is more than just a promising startup—we’re a globally recognized company with proven technology and business impact,” said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. “Through this IPO, we aim to set a new global standard in AI optimization and accelerate the real-world adoption of AI across industries.”

Nota AI began its global expansion by establishing overseas offices in Germany and the United States. Since then, the company has rapidly scaled operations in regions including the Middle East, Japan, and Southeast Asia. With its technology-driven business model reaching maturity, Nota AI has grown its revenue nearly tenfold over the past five years. The company projects year-over-year growth exceeding 72% in 2025. IPO proceeds will be used to advance R&D and accelerate global business expansion.