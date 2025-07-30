Thailand Firework Factory Explosion Kills Nine

An explosion from a fireworks factory in Suphan Buri Province has left nine people dead and two others seriously injured, with authorities still searching for potential victims who may be trapped in the wreckage.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 am on 30 July in Ban Pho Subdistrict, Mueang district.

Emergency responders quickly transported the injured to nearby hospitals, while thick smoke continued to billow from the site.

Police have cordoned off the area, restricting access to ensure safety and preserve the scene for investigation, according to Thai media.

Authorities continue to investigate the latest incident while rescue teams search the area for any remaining victims.

This is not the first fireworks-related incident in Ban Pho Subdistrict. Including this latest tragedy, the area has seen three major explosions over the past decade.

On 30 July 2022, a house in Ban Pho Thasai exploded, killing nine and injuring two others.

Earlier, on 15 January 2015, one person was killed in an explosion at a local fireworks company. On 13 August 2006, a fireworks factory explosion in Moo 1 severely injured two people and destroyed a house.

More recently, outside of Suphan Buri, Rayong Province also witnessed a major fire at a chemical storage tank in May last year, which killed one person and injured four others.