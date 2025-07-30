Thailand Says Cambodia Breaks Truce Again as Phnom Penh Denies Allegations, Calls for International Monitors

Tensions have flared once again along the Thailand-Cambodia border as both countries trade accusations over the violation of a newly brokered truce agreement.

An “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire, reached in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on 28 July, aimed to de-escalate ongoing hostilities in the disputed border area.

However, less than 48 hours later, each side has issued contradictory accounts of recent events, threatening to undermine the fragile situation.

On 30 July, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement accusing Cambodian forces of a “flagrant violation” of a truce deal to end cross-border fighting. Cambodia swiftly rejected the allegations, calling them “fabricated” and warning that such claims could jeopardize the fragile peace process.

According to Thailand, Cambodian troops attacked Thai forces in Sisaket Province’s Phu Makhuea area less than 24 hours after the agreement was signed.

The Thai statement claimed that the assault, involving small arms and hand grenades, began on the evening of 29 July and continued into the morning of the next day.

“This action constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodian forces and demonstrates a clear lack of good faith,” the Thai ministry stated, while urging Cambodia to halt all hostilities and recommit to the peace deal.

In response, Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically denied any wrongdoing, stressing that its forces had not taken part in any hostile acts.

Phnom Penh reaffirmed its “steadfast dedication” to the ceasefire and accused Thailand of distorting facts on the ground.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia firmly rejects the misleading and fabricated accusations,” the statement said, warning that the accusations could “dangerously threaten the fragile trust and dialogue essential for lasting peace.”

In the same statement, Cambodia reiterated its gratitude to Malaysia and the United States for facilitating the Special Meeting in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on 28 July, where the ceasefire was brokered. China was also recognized for its supportive role in the peace process.

As tensions persist, Cambodia called for the swift deployment of international observers to monitor and verify the ceasefire’s implementation in border areas.