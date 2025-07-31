Agoda launches campaign to drive tourism as Singapore celebrates 60 years of independence

Move comes as interest in Singapore among key Asian markets increases with Thailand showing highest search growth at 10%

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda is launching its SG60 Celebration Campaign to encourage tourism in Singapore as the nation celebrates its 60th year of independence.

With rising interest from both regional and long-haul travelers, the SG60 Celebration Campaign presents an ideal opportunity for hoteliers to tap into the destination’s growing popularity during this shared national milestone. Under the campaign, Agoda will be offering discounts of up to 20%, from 1st August to 15th August 2025, for consumers on inbound and outbound travel bookings.

Singapore’s diamond jubilee is a year-long nationwide effort to celebrate the nation’s 60th year of independence. Some of the participating partners in the SG60 campaign include hospitality groups like Resorts World Sentosa and Furama Hotels International, as well as airline providers including national flight carrier Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, reflecting Agoda’s ongoing collaboration with leading industry players for major campaigns.

“As Agoda celebrates 20 years in Singapore, the SG60 Celebration Campaign is a special celebration for us,” said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda. “Through our close collaboration with Singapore’s tourism authority in past years, we are using innovative, data-driven campaigns to showcase the city’s unique appeal to global travelers during the nation’s 60th year of independence.”

Agoda’s search data from April to June shows key Asian markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and South Korea are among the top origin markets searching for Singapore, with Thailand showing the highest growth in searches with a 10% increase year-on-year. This growing interest is further supported by increased searches from long-haul markets such as Austria, Spain, and Denmark, each recording year-on-year growth and highlighting Singapore’s expanding global profile.

Singapore continues to stand out as an international hub and a leader in Asia thanks to its melting pot of different cultures, its world class food scene and iconic shopping malls, drawing increasing interest from travelers.

“Agoda helps us attract customers from the region and beyond thanks to its wide reach and customer base. We’re truly excited to be part of the SG60 Celebration Campaign,” said Mathew Chan, Regional Director of Revenue at Furama Hotels International. “This collaboration allows us to connect with both new and returning guests from around the world. We look forward to sharing the warmth of our hospitality and creating memorable experiences for every traveler who walks through our doors.”

Singaporeans are also exploring the world, with travel searches on Agoda’s platform spanning over 100 countries in 2025. China saw a 40% year-on-year increase in searches, while Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia remain the top regional destinations for Singaporean travelers.

Supporting millions of travelers with localized expertise across Asia and beyond, and a proven track record in building high-impact marketing campaigns, Agoda continues to be a trusted growth partner for hotels looking to scale visibility and bookings.