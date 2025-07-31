Champasack Bans Wildlife Collection and Trade

Southern Laos’ Champasack Province on 25 July announced a ban on the collection, trading, and raising of wild animals and birds in their natural habitats, including earthworms, for commercial purposes.

Under the new regulations, violators face escalating penalties depending on the severity of their offense. Minor violations that do not constitute criminal acts will result in fines equivalent to twice the value of the damage caused to wildlife.

Repeat offenders will face harsher penalties. For example, violations involving Category II (Protected) species, such as porcupines, wild boars, and bats, will result in fines equal to four times the estimated damage value. Offenses involving Category III (General) species, like rats, lizards, Chinese francolins, and green snakes, will incur triple the damage value.

In more serious cases, authorities may impose educational measures, disciplinary actions, mandatory compensation, or even criminal prosecution.

All assets obtained through illegal wildlife activities will be confiscated and declared state property.

Individuals or businesses seeking to collect, trade, or raise wildlife for commercial purposes must submit detailed proposals to provincial authorities for review. Permission will be granted only if the animals are not on the prohibited list and the activity poses no threat to biodiversity or environmental sustainability.

Category I (Prohibited) such as tiger, red-shanked douc langur, and saola remain strictly off-limits for any use.

This follows an incident in neighboring Salavan Province on 20 July, when one greater hog badger and three endangered red-shanked douc langurs were found dead in the forest. The discovery sparked nationwide concern, leading to arrests on 22 July of those responsible for shooting the protected animals.