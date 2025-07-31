Champasack Province Enforces Fines for Free-Roaming Livestock Starting 1 August

Champasack Province has introduced strict regulations, effective 1 August, to fine individuals who allow their livestock to roam freely on public roads.

Accidents involving vehicles and farm animals, especially cows and buffaloes, have long been a serious issue in Laos, causing property damage and, in some cases, fatalities.

One such incident occurred on 22 January in Phonthong District, Champasack Province, where a motorbike collided with a cow at night. The cow was killed instantly, and the rider sustained injuries. Authorities have yet to identify the cow’s owner.

In response to such incidents, provinces including Champasack and Savannakhet have enacted regulations aimed at protecting both road users and livestock owners by preventing further accidents.

On 28 July, Pathoumphone District in Champasack issued a public notice requiring livestock owners to keep their animals off roads and public areas. Animals found wandering may pose serious risks to public safety.

Violators will be fined between LAK 100,000 and 200,000 (approximately USD 4.63 to 9.27) per animal. If an owner fails to reclaim a seized animal within three months, the animal will become government property.

Similarly, Seponh District in Savannakhet Province issued a comparable notice on 13 May, imposing the same penalties. Owners in Seponh have up to five days to reclaim their animals after seizure.

These measures follow numerous incidents involving stray livestock, which not only pose traffic hazards but also contribute to road pollution from animal waste.

The issue extends beyond Champasack.

In Xaysetha District, Vientiane Capital, a pickup truck collided with a cow on 26 May. The vehicle’s owner was seeking to identify the animal’s owner to settle damages.

Another accident occurred on 26 June near the National University of Laos, where a cow was killed in front of a local market. It remains unclear whether the rider involved was injured.

With these new regulations now in effect, authorities are urging all residents to comply for their safety and to help prevent future accidents.