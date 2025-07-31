Hong Kong-developed EXOTICA UMAMI [EX M] challenges century old cooking traditions with breakthrough flavour enhancement technology

Revolutionary Cooking Sauce Defies Culinary Logic: Frozen Chicken Rivals Fresh, Budget Beef Rivals Premium Wagyu



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2025 – The revolutionary multifunctional sauce EXOTICA UMAMI (known to Chinese speakers simply as “EX M”) continues to win admirers and astound veteran chefs with its versatility, flavour,texture and remarkable time and money-saving capabilities.

At another groundbreaking introduction event on July 30, presented at the New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel, top Hong Kong chefs once again demonstrated the new seasoning and cooking sauce’s ability to generate intense, rich flavours and sometimes tenderise proteins—with results that challenged conventional culinary wisdom, showing how EXOTICA UMAMI can challenge culinary norms, improve dining experiences while potentially optimizing restaurant budgets.

THE IMPOSSIBLE TASK: USING FROZEN CHICKEN TO CHALLENGE FRESH

Star Chef Kenneth Loo pushed EXOTICA UMAMI to its absolute limits, taking on the extraordinary challenge of using EX M sauce in a carefully developed recipe to vacuum marinade and poach frozen chicken in direct comparison to a blind test using fresh chicken with soy sauce. In Hong Kong, using fresh chicken for soy sauce chicken is a deeply rooted practice driven by culinary tradition, as the meat needs to remain succulent while the skin takes on a shiny, flavourful finish. Fresh chicken—not frozen—is generally used because it retains natural moisture, has a tender texture, and absorbs marinade better due to its intact cell structure, resulting in juicier, more flavourful meat with a glossy, appealing skin. Frozen chicken releases excess water, has damaged cell structure, and may develop a mushy texture, reducing marinade absorption and diluting flavour while creating a drier and tougher texture when cooked.

The results were nothing short of revolutionary, defying traditional belief. The consensus was that the frozen chicken marinated in “EX M” delivered a depth of flavour far more captivating than any standard soy sauce. Not only was the skin colour deeper and much more appealing, but the inherent ingredients in EXOTICA UMAMI—such as thyme and other fermented ingredients—delivered a more complex taste, dramatically enhanced juiciness and comparable texture to fresh chicken, even when the chef experimented with frozen chicken.

TASTE CHALLENGE

(FRESH) SOY CHICKEN VS (FROZEN) EX M POACHED CHICKEN

BUDGET BEEF RIVALS PREMIUM WAGYU

Moving onto the second demonstration, New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel Executive Chef Gary Wong personally conducted an ambitious test: grilling US Ribeye steak using EXOTICA UMAMI versus M5 Wagyu Ribeye without the sauce, directly challenging the perceived superiority of premium ingredients.

M5 Wagyu Ribeye, which costs approximately double that of US Ribeye, supposedly is characterised by exceptional intramuscular fat, resulting in a rich, buttery texture and a velvety, melt-in-the-mouth feel. Its fine marbling enhances tenderness and juiciness, with low-melting-point fat that should contribute to a much more luxurious bite compared to the more budget type US Ribeye Steak.

TASTE CHALLENGE

EXOTICA UMAMI GRILLED US RIBEYE VS GRILLED M5 WAGYU RIBEYE

Once again, the results defied expectations and challenged industry assumptions. The consensus among the distinguished guests and professionals was that the US Ribeye through a few minutes of direct drizzling with “EX M” sauce in the grill made it have comparable texture in quality to the Wagyu and being equally—or more—succulent, rich and juicy than the far more expensive Wagyu.

RENOWNED ITALIAN CHEF ENDORSES

Also attending the demonstration was Italian chef Paolo Monti of acclaimed Wan Chai trattoria AMA. The Rome native took particular interest in EXOTICA UMAMI after learning the sauce draws inspiration from Garum, the 2,000-year-old Roman marinade. Instead of fish in Ancient Garum, creator Dan Gan developed this modern innovative alternative for salt, soy sauce and MSG using the concept of pork as the foundation.

Chef Monti demonstrated a sophisticated new dish of grilled pork neck with mashed potatoes, seasoned and vacuum marinated with EXOTICA UMAMI. The refined dish captivated everyone in attendance, showcasing the sauce’s remarkable flexibility for use in authentic Italian cuisine. Chef Monti confirmed his professional endorsement: “I respect Exotica Umami for not overpowering the original taste of the main ingredients while boosting savouriness, flavours and depth—something many other seasoning products fail to achieve.” Chef Monti announced he will be serving his new pork neck dish on AMA’s menu from August 1.

EXOTICA UMAMI INNOVATIVE DISHES LAUNCHED ONE AFTER ANOTHER

Through this comprehensive series of chef workshops and exploration of EXOTICA UMAMI, it has become evident that the sauce delivers revolutionary, game-changing effects for enhancing dishes while achieving substantial time and cost savings. More hotels and eateries are adopting this breakthrough to their competitive advantage. In addition to Chef Monti’s announcement of his new dish, New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel’s Sagano will serve Exotica Umami EX M Teppanyaki beef on their à la carte menu starting 1 August to give customers a different feel.

Chef Cheuk will also launch EX M Poached Chicken at New World Millennium’s Tao Li as part of their reinvented Chinese “Siu Mei” specialities from August 1, joining the successful EX M Char Siu, which he created and shared with overwhelming positive feedback during the June 30 workshop. Industry professionals praised his version of the local pork char siu as comparable to Spanish pork char siu—a significant achievement in flavour and texture elevation.

About EXOTICA UMAMI

This all-in-one multifunctional cooking sauce and natural type flavour enhancer has emerged as a genuine game changer for the food industry. The consensus confirms that EXOTICA UMAMI makes food demonstrably more succulent and juicy while contributing its own distinctly addictive taste profile. In numerous applications, the sauce can further tenderise meat and produce. This extraordinary ability to simultaneously add flavour and improve texture saves professional kitchens significant time and money.

The revolutionary alternative for salt, soy sauce and MSG was invented in Hong Kong by food visionary Dan Gan. Inspired by ancient Roman culinary heritage, it was developed and perfected at Gan’s Exotica Gelatea Restaurant through an unexpected journey. When his chef quit, Gan the proprietor was compelled to take over kitchen operations. Determined to elevate his food quality, he created a marinade to add directly to his burger while grilling. The transformative results helped earn recognition on the prestigious “Ranked: the world’s best burgers” list by UK platform Lovefood.

To further refine his revolutionary seasoning sauce, Gan temporarily paused his restaurant operations. Using a carefully crafted mixture of pork, herb, spice and closely guarded secret ingredients combined with time-tested fermenting techniques, Gan systematically experimented with his sauce to elevate it for fine dining applications. Through this meticulous process, EXOTICA UMAMI [“EX M”] was born. Made in small batches, the unique sauce currently is mainly supplied to the hotel and restaurant industry.

Currently, EXOTICA UMAMI maintains exclusive availability to industry professionals and is not actively sold in retail. However, EXOTICA UMAMI can be purchased at the JW Marriott e-shop and at Towngas Cooking Centre in Causeway Bay for non-industry professionals. For more information or details about the sauce or purchasing arrangements, contact: info@exoticaconcepts.com.

More information can also be found at www.exotica-gelatea.com

