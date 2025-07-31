Laos, Vietnam Open New Drug Rehabilitation Center in Vientiane Province

On 30 July, the governments of Laos and Vietnam officially opened a new treatment and rehabilitation center for individuals struggling with addiction to illegal substances in Phonhong District, Vientiane Province.

A handover ceremony was held in Phonhong on Wednesday, attended by Vilay Lakhamfong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security of Laos, and Luong Tam Quang, Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security.

The centre will cover 23.3 hectares at Km62 in Huaython village and is expected to accommodate up to 500 people.

It comprises an administrative block, medical facility, visiting area, reception room, club room, study area, treatment area, vocational training block, and a fire safety area.

The initiative is part of joint efforts by the Lao and Vietnamese public security ministries to combat drug abuse and trafficking while promoting peace, security, and social order.

It also commemorates the 47th anniversary of the signing of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on 18 July, 1977.

The Ministry of Public Security plans to use the new centre to effectively treat and rehabilitate individuals with drug addiction, aiming to help them permanently overcome addiction and prevent future relapses.

In addition to treatment, the centre will offer job training opportunities, helping individuals reintegrate into society and return to their families.