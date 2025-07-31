xTool Debuts Silicon Valley HQ, Igniting a New Era of the Maker Movement in the U.S.

xTool’s new Mountain View HQ and nationwide Fab Lab campaign put powerful tools in the hands of those shaping the future—creators, educators, and entrepreneurs alike

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — xTool, a global leader in desktop laser cutters and smart fabrication tools, today announced its official entry into the U.S. market with the grand opening of its Mountain View, Calif. headquarters. The move marks the start of what xTool calls the “New Era of the Maker Movement” or “Maker Movement 2.0”: a new chapter where fabrication tools don’t just live in garages, but in classrooms, labs, and startup studios across the country.



xTool’s U.S. headquarters in Mountain View, California.

To celebrate the establishment of its first U.S. office in the epicenter of Silicon Valley’s innovation, xTool will host a grand opening event at its office on Thursday, July 31, with the option to attend via livestream at 6:30pm PST. The event will feature live product demonstrations, facility tours, and a donation ceremony.

“xTool is redefining the maker economy in the U.S., not just with machines, but with a mission,” said Jasen Wang, CEO of xTool. “This ‘New Era of the Maker Movement’ is about broadening access to advanced tools for a wider range of users at any skill level. By establishing roots in Silicon Valley and supporting Fab Labs across the U.S., we’re investing in a new generation of creators—those who will turn ideas into action and side projects into scalable businesses.”

As part of this mission, xTool recently launched its F2 Ultra, a powerful, dual-laser engraver combining 60W MOPA fiber and 40W diode technology. Compact yet industrial-grade, the F2U is engineered to empower creators with high-speed, high-precision performance across materials, enabling makers to turn ideas into real products, businesses, and impact.



xTool F2 Ultra dual-laser engraver, combining 60W fiber and 40W diode technology.

Strategic U.S. Expansion

xTool’s Mountain View headquarters marks a major step in its U.S. expansion, supporting the growth of its demo rooms, customer service operations, and the “xTool Squad” program — a new localized support network. By the end of the year, xTool aims to bring on board up to 700 independent partners across the country to join the xTool Squad and provide hands-on assistance to customers in their communities.



xTool Squad members attend a training session at the Mountain View office on June 28, 2025.

With over 500,000 users and counting, xTool’s U.S. growth strategy includes:

Supporting local entrepreneurs and small businesses

Establishing retail and educational-focused partnerships

Expanding local service to provide industry-leading support for its community

“I’m excited to see xTool’s innovative tools reaching more educators and makers,” said Dale Dougherty, founder of MAKE: Magazine. “With the right tools and a creative mindset, anyone can become a maker. xTool is helping more people bring their ideas to life and inspiring the next generation of inventors.”

Empowering the Next Generation of Makers

As part of its mission to make advanced fabrication technology more accessible, xTool is donating 50 laser machines—valued at over $200,000—to schools, makerspaces, and educational organizations across the U.S. in 2025.

Early recipients include local community hubs like Maker Nexus, purpose-driven organizations such as Black Horse Forge, which supports veterans and first responders, and renowned institutions like MIT and Stanford.

xTool is also expanding its partnership with the Fab Foundation’s global Fab Lab network, including a cornerstone donation to the new Fab Lab HQ in Boston, and powering the Fab-In-A-Box initiative—an affordable, accessible and engaging mobile fabrication program.

“The Fab Foundation was founded on the idea that anyone, anywhere, can make almost anything if they have access to the right tools and knowledge,” said Sherry Lassiter, President and Co-Founder of the Fab Foundation. “Together with our partners and the global Fab Lab network, we’re unlocking creativity, expanding opportunity, and building a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.”



xTool’s laser cutter featured in the latest “Fab-In-A-Box,” a turnkey digital fabrication solution developed by the Fab Foundation.

xTool is calling on Fab Labs, makerspaces, schools and educational programs across the U.S. to join its mission to spark creativity and expand access to digital fabrication. If your organization is interested in partnering with xTool to empower the next generation of creators and explore opportunities for laser machine donations, please apply here.

About xTool:

xTool is a global leader in desktop laser cutters, engravers, and smart fabrication tools. Since 2020, xTool has empowered creators in over 62 countries, supported by 322 patents and 12 world-first innovations. xTool is transforming how people learn, create, and build—from classrooms to research labs, from garages to retail stores. Combining powerful technology with intuitive design, xTool makes advanced fabrication tools accessible to makers, educators, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Learn more at xTool.com.

Media Contact:

xTool Public Relations

pr@xtool.com