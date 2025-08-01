Atombeat and BioDuro Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch an AI-Powered Platform for Accelerated Peptide Drug Discovery

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 30, 2025, Atombeat Inc., a leading force in AI for drug discovery, and BioDuro, a globally trusted Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced a strategic collaboration to an AI powered platform for accelerated peptide drug discovery.

This collaboration brings together Atombeat’s in silico modeling expertise, AI-accelerated & data-driven design platform with BioDuro’s expertise in discovery chemistry, biology and DMPK to accelerate the development of next-generation peptides. By enabling a seamless end-to-end workflow — from molecular design to preclinical candidate — this platform aims to deliver high quality cyclic peptides with faster timelines and better economy across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Atombeat accelerates AI-driven drug discovery through its proprietary Hermite® software and RiDYMO® platform, enhanced by technologies such as Reinforced Dynamics, Uni-Dock, Uni-FEP, and Uni-QSAR. These technologies combine advanced computer modeling, artificial intelligence, and specialized data to explore an enormous digital library of over one trillion potential peptide compounds — built from more than 1000 natural and non-natural amino acids. This exploration happens entirely in silico, before any lab testing begins. The platform rapidly filters and prioritizes these compounds based on key developability traits such as membrane permeability. This speeds up the early stages of drug discovery, helping scientists focus only on the most promising candidates while saving time, cost, and effort.

Once the design phase is complete, BioDuro leverages its high-throughput synthesis capability to produce hundreds of peptide compounds in parallel. In one week, the team could deliver high-purity peptides — ready for biological testing — without purification steps needed. Coupled with readily available biology assays, this seamless integration of in silico design and wet-lab validation significantly accelerates R&D timelines while reducing costs and risks.

“We are excited to advance peptide innovation through our strategic partnership with Atombeat. Atombeat brings extensive experience in AI-assisted drug design and optimization,” said Dr. Armin Spura, CEO of BioDuro. “Together, we aim to provide the industry with leading services in peptide drug development, accelerating smarter and more efficient peptide research, and delivering faster and comprehensive solutions to our global clients.”

“BioDuro’s deep expertise in peptide synthesis and testing complements our strengths in AI-driven drug design exceptionally well,” said Dr. Dongdong Wang, co-founder of Atombeat. “By integrating AI with experimental processes, we are committed to building an intelligent, integrated platform for peptide drug discovery and evaluation. Our shared commitment is to drive innovation in pharmaceutical development and help meet unmet clinical needs worldwide.”

About BioDuro

BioDuro, an Advent International portfolio company, is a CRDMO with a 29-year proven track record. Headquartered in Irvine, California, USA, our global presence spans 7 sites across the United States and China, and over 2,000 employees. Specializing in both small and large molecule discovery, development, scale-up, and manufacturing, we offer fully integrated services from early drug discovery to commercial manufacturing across chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), drug substance, and drug product.

About Atombeat

Atombeat Inc. is a dynamic, innovative company founded by a team of elite computational and medicinal chemists, with a mission to make advanced computational drug discovery accessible to all. Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Atombeat has teams across United States and China. Combining deep expertise in modeling development, cloud infrastructure optimization and drug R&D, Atombeat offers a suite of powerful computational drug design software and early discovery services to tackle complex targets and explore emerging therapeutic modalities.