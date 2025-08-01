Laos, Russia Strengthen Partnership with Nuclear Roadmap, Key Agreements

Laos and Russia are taking their 65-year friendship to a new level after President Thongloun Sisoulith’s visit to Moscow from 30 July to 1 August. The two countries signed seven agreements covering nuclear energy, health, education, the environment, and legal cooperation.

At the center of the visit was a plan for peaceful nuclear cooperation between Russia and Laos. This partnership aims to use nuclear technology to improve medicine, farming, scientific research, and energy production in Laos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this would provide Laos with affordable and clean energy while helping boost healthcare and agriculture.

Besides nuclear cooperation, the two countries will work together on disease control, protecting water resources, legal support, and student exchanges involving top universities in both nations.

Trade between the two nations is growing quickly.

It jumped 65 percent in 2024 and is already up 20 percent this year. To support this growth, Russia plans to expand shipping routes from Laos through Vietnam to the Russian port of Vladivostok. New rail links through China will also make trade easier.

Lao President Thongloun called the visit “an important milestone” and thanked Russia for its support in education, training, humanitarian aid, and scholarships for Lao students.

The partnership is also growing in finance and defense.

The Russian Mir payment card is now accepted in Laos, and talks are underway to introduce QR code payments for faster business transactions. The two countries also announced plans for a military cooperation roadmap running through 2030.

To close the visit, President Putin invited Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok this September, further strengthening ties between the two countries.