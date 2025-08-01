Officially launched on July 31 in Asian regions; supports PC∙mobile cross-platform play

Sets a new standard for MMORPGs with extensive gameplay freedom, such as class customization and diverse weapon mastery

“NEXT MARKET” — a global market offering enhanced transaction stability and convenience

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global game developer and publisher Smilegate announced the official launch of its new MMORPG, “LORDNINE: Infinite Class” (developed by NX3GAMES), in Asian regions.



Smilegate Launches MMORPG “LORDNINE Infinite Class” Across Asia

The official service regions include the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, marking the full-scale global expansion following last year’s successful launch in Korea and Taiwan region.

LORDNINE features its unique “Infinite Class” system, which allows users to create their own character by freely combining over 60 classes and 52 abilities. Users can define their own combat style and progression path, enjoying extensive gameplay freedom and deep strategic elements.

LORDNINE’s mobile version can be accessed by downloading the game through the App Store or Google Play, and the PC version through the STOVE platform. The game supports full cross-platform gameplay between mobile and PC, delivering a seamless and consistent gameplay across all devices.

Jae Young Han, Director of Smilegate Megaport, stated, “LORDNINE is more than just a fun game — it’s an MMORPG driven by player-led growth and economy.” He also said, “Based on the proven gameplay and success in Korea and Taiwan region, we will strive to provide high-quality gameplay experience to even more players around the world.”

Over 4 million Users in Korea & Taiwan region … Ranked #1 on the Markets & Winner of Global Awards

Since its launch in Korea and Taiwan region in July last year, LORDNINE has made a significant impact, surpassing 4 million cumulative users. In particular, it drew strong attention in Korea, ranking #1 in RPG revenue on both the App Store and Google Play. It was also recognized for its quality and popularity, being named ‘Best Immersive MMORPG’ at the SensorTower APAC Awards 2024, hosted by the global mobile data analytics firm SensorTower.

Integrated with the Global Marketplace ‘Next Market’… Realizing a Borderless In-Game Economy

Smilegate has partnered with LINE’s C2C trading platform, Next Market, to integrate a global marketplace system in LORDNINE. The system enables users all around the world to freely exchange items and engage in economic activities regardless of server or region. Notably, the Next Market-based global exchange system is a rare feature in current MMORPGs and is expected to enhance the security and convenience of exchange between players across borders.

Thai Actor ‘Peach Pachara’ Appointed as Official Model

Alongside the launch, Smilegate has appointed the popular Thai actor, Peach Pachara(Pachara Chirathivat), as the official model for LORDNINE. Peach has drawn attention by transforming into a character from the world of LORDNINE in a live-action campaign. User anticipation rose as he participated in a wide range of launch activities, such as outdoor advertisements, video content, and in-game events.

More information about the event and the game can be found on the official LORDNINE website (https://l9asia.onstove.com/) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@LORDNINE_GLOBAL).