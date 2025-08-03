Laos to Enforce Strict Penalties on Tobacco Companies Failing to Comply with New Graphic Warning Regulations

The Lao Ministry of Health is stepping up efforts to reduce smoking by strictly enforcing new rules on cigarette packaging.



Starting 15 August, companies and shops that fail to use the approved graphic health warnings on cigarette packs will face serious penalties, including fines, product seizures, and possible license suspensions.

These packaging rules, which officially came into effect on 13 May 2024, require all cigarette packs to display large, clear images and messages warning about the dangers of smoking.

Tobacco companies were given a 180-day window to comply, but that deadline has long passed. In fact, companies have delayed the process by an additional 253 days, totaling 433 days, now it’s over one year since the regulation first took effect.

Authorities now say enforcement is overdue. Stores caught selling cigarette packs with incorrect or outdated warning images will have the products seized and destroyed, and damages will be charged to the manufacturers.

Fines, License Suspensions Await Non-Compliant Tobacco Firms

Tobacco companies that continue using the old packaging will be fined depending on the number of violations.

The first offense will result in a LAK 10 million (USD 462) fine, followed by a LAK 20 million (USD 925) fine for the second offense.

From the third offense onward, the fine increases to LAK 50 million (USD 2314.81) , and the matter may be referred to relevant authorities for further legal action.

In more serious cases, companies may even face suspension or revocation of their business licenses.

This move is part of Laos’ broader effort to align with international tobacco control measures. The country is now the third in ASEAN, after Thailand and Singapore, to implement mandatory graphic health warnings on cigarette packs.

The regulation also bans all branding and advertising on the packaging, allowing only ten approved warning designs that focus on the harmful effects of smoking.

Laos has been a signatory to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control since 2006. By enforcing these new measures, the country hopes to better protect public health, especially among young people who are most at risk of picking up smoking habits.

Tobacco use remains a major public health issue in Laos. More than 800,000 people across the country smoke, and tobacco-related illnesses kill an estimated 6,800 people each year—around 18 deaths per day. The financial cost is equally high, with the government spending approximately LAK 3.6 trillion, or around USD 200 million, on healthcare expenses related to smoking each year.

The Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA) has previously raised concerns over slow enforcement, noting that many cigarette packs still do not meet the new standards. SEATCA has urged the Lao government to increase inspections and impose penalties to ensure full compliance.

By enforcing these new rules and holding the tobacco industry accountable, Laos hopes to lower smoking rates, reduce health risks, and build a healthier future for its citizens.