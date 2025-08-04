AXA Launches “AXA Health Concierge” Delivering a One-Stop Health Management Solution Across Hong Kong and Mainland China

First-ever cross-border Green Medical Pass

Integrating resources from both regions for efficient access to healthcare services

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) today announced the launch of its new “AXA Health Concierge” service, providing eligible customers[1] with a comprehensive, one-stop health management solution across Hong Kong and Mainland China. This initiative introduces the pioneering cross-border “Green Medical Pass,”[2], [3] offering priority access to medical appointments through a network of over 2,000 healthcare providers, to assist customers in obtaining medical resources from both locations efficiently. This service offers a range of professional medical support, including recommending specialists to facilitate early treatment, second medical opinion, appointment scheduling for both Western and traditional Chinese medicine resources, and ongoing support and follow-up during recovery, delivering more diverse and convenient healthcare options for customers.

Hong Kong’s healthcare system is facing significant strain. According to the latest statistics from the Hospital Authority, waiting time for specialist outpatient services have reached record high[4], with some in-demand services exceeding two years. In recent years, Mainland China’s healthcare sector has made significant advancements in quality, efficiency, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Many institutions now offer internationally benchmarked services delivered by highly qualified medical professionals, making cross-border healthcare an increasingly attractive option for Hong Kong residents. In 2023 alone, Shenzhen provided over 700,000 medical consultations for Hong Kong residents, according to the Shenzhen Health Commission[5].

Janet Lee, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “After the pandemic, cross-border interactions between Hong Kong and Mainland China have become increasingly frequent, with growing number of Hong Kong residents seeking medical services in the Mainland. As healthcare in Mainland China rapidly advance, cross-border medical services have expanded from initial services like dental care and health check-ups to specialist consultations and surgical procedures—such as dermatology, gynecology, gastroscopy and cancer treatments. In response to strong market demand, we have introduced the ‘AXA Health Concierge’ service, integrating high-quality medical resources across the Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong to leverage complementary strengths. This provides customers with more diverse and precise healthcare options, facilitating earlier intervention, reducing suffering, and improving medical outcomes. We believe true protection goes beyond post-treatment claims – it covers proactive prevention, timely treatment, and comprehensive post-recovery support throughout the entire healthcare journey. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and provide professional, high-quality protection to support every customer’s health and wellbeing.”

Three key services highlights:

Pioneering Cross-Border Green Medical Pass

AXA introduces the market first [6]cross-border Green Medical Pass across Hong Kong and Mainland China, covering over 2,000 medical institutions, including more than 500 experienced network doctors and over 30 specialist services. Customers can enjoy priority arrangement for designated hospitals admissions or outpatient services, significantly reducing waiting times, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment, enhancing overall healthcare efficiency and improving patient outcomes. Professional Medical Advice and Cross-Border Support

The “AXA Health Concierge” service offers professional medical advice to address customers’ health-related queries and provide relevant information on symptoms and wellness. Depending on individual needs, the service can also recommend suitable specialists, facilitate timely medical consultations, and offer second medical opinion. Ongoing support and follow-up are provided throughout the recovery process. The service has also been extended to cities across the Greater Bay Area, enabling customers seeking cross-border medical care to access top-tier healthcare resources and professional support with ease. Market-first Family Medical Privileges

AXA cares for the health of both customers and their families, eligible policyholders can enjoy a 10% discount on outpatient consultations, while insured members under designated medical plans are entitled to up to 30% discount[7]. In a market-first[8] initiative, this outpatient consultation discount is also extended to the policyholders of all individual life products and/or the insured’s immediate family members[9]. By simply registering through Emma by AXA App, family members can access a 10% discount on consultation fees.

AXA Health Concierge provides customers with diversified and convenient treatment options, this network builds upon the previously launched “GBA Cancer Medical Concierge Service Network” and “GBA Endoscopy Medical Concierge Service Network,”

For further details about “AXA Health Concierge”, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/greater-bay-area-medical-concierge-service-network

[1] Applicable to eligible insured persons covered under designated medical insurance plans starting from 28 July 2025, including: AXA WiseGuard Pro Medical Insurance – Basic Plan / Supplementary Contract, Global Elite Medical Plan / Global Elite II Medical Plan, GlobalReach Medical Insurance Plan, MediPartner Health Plan, or the AXA WiseGuard Medical Insurance Plan, Smart Medicare or AXA Employee Benefits Insurance Scheme in Hong Kong; and AXA WiseProtect Pro Medical Insurance Plan – Basic Plan/Supplement Plan, Global Elite Medical Plan / Global Elite II Medical Plan, GlobalReach Medical Insurance Plan, MediPartner Health Plan, Smart Medicare or AXA Employee Benefits Insurance Scheme in Macau. [2] Not applicable to AXA Employee Benefits Insurance Schemes. [3] The “Medical Green Pass” is not applicable to eligible persons who suffer from acute illness, have been involved in an accident, or require urgent or immediate medical assistance. AXA will arrange hospitalization or outpatient consultation as soon as practicable but cannot guarantee the specific time available for appointment. [4] The Hospital Authority – Specialist outpatient new case waiting times during 1 April 2024 – 31 March 2025 [5] BBC News: “Cross-Border Consumption” Extends to “Cross-Border Medical Travel” – The Surprises and Challenges for Hongkongers [6] “Market First” is based on AXA’s internal market research regarding the “Medical Green Pass” services available in the market. AXA provides patients with prioritised medical appointments at designated hospitals and healthcare networks in Hong Kong and mainland China, ensuring they receive the necessary medical care more swiftly. (Data as of 22 May 2025). [7] The discounted outpatient consultations only covers the outpatient consultation fee and does not include the cost of medicines and other medical examinations. [8] The “Market first” is based on an internal market survey conducted by AXA on 27 Jun 2025, comparing it with similar types of “outpatient discount” offered in the Hong Kong market. The outpatient discount service will be unconditionally extended to the immediate family members of eligible AXA customers. Terms and conditions apply, please refer to the relevant webpage for details. [9] “Immediate family members” refers to the insured/policyholder’s lawful spouse, children or parents.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles – as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.