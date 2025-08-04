Khammouane Flooding Leaves One Dead, LAK 108 Billion in Damages

Severe flooding in Khammouane Province, triggered by heavy rains and worsened by Tropical Storm Wipha, has left one child dead and caused over LAK 108 billion (USD 5 million) in damages, as rivers overflowed and flash floods submerged homes, farms, and roads.

According to the Khammouane Provincial Disaster Management Committee on 1 August, 181 villages have been affected, and over 7,200 families are dealing with the damage. A three-year-old child from Muang Khai village, Hinboun district drowned during the floods.

The farming sector has been hit especially hard. More than 9,300 hectares of wet-season rice fields and 236 hectares of cassava have been flooded, with over 3,300 hectares already lost. Many families also lost fishponds and livestock, adding to their hardship.

The flood didn’t spare infrastructure either.

Roads, bridges, irrigation systems, and homes have been washed away or badly damaged. So far, 51 roads and 11 bridges are reported as unusable, along with four community water systems. Many homes and public buildings have been partly or completely underwater.

Initial estimates show transportation and housing damages totaling over LAK 94.9 billion (USD 4.4 million). Agricultural losses are around LAK 13 billion (USD 608,767).

The electricity sector also took a hit, with over LAK 274 million (USD 12,830) in damages, especially in Yommalath, Hinboun, Nongbok, and Boualapha districts where important equipment was flooded.

Officials warn that the true cost of the disaster may rise as damage in remote areas remains unassessed.

Rescue teams are providing emergency aid, while authorities begin recovery efforts and stress the need for stronger infrastructure, better warning systems, and improved disaster planning.