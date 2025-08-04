Muan Specialty, CREATIVE TALK Host Laos’s First Marketing Conference

Muan Specialty, in collaboration with CREATIVE TALK, organized the CTC LAOS MARKETING 2025 conference and workshop at the Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane from 26 to 27 July.

This was Laos’s first full-scale marketing event aimed at improving digital marketing knowledge in the country.

The event opened with remarks from Sittipong Sirimaskasem, CEO of RGB72 and CREATIVE TALK, and Mangkonephet Xayasane, CEO of Muan and Chief Creative Officer of BIZGITAL/LOCA. Sittipong emphasized that marketing is central to every business and highlighted the need for marketers to adopt new technologies, especially AI.

Key sessions covered marketing trends, shifting consumer behavior, future skills for marketers, and strategies for effective online campaigns.

Thai speakers Sittinunt Pholvisutsak, CEO of Content Shifu, Chaweewan Kongchoksamai, Managing Director of RGB72 and CREATIVE TALK, and Wutthipong Likitchiwan, Owner of ArTee Review and CEO of VEGA Creator, discussed how AI tools like Generative AI are reshaping content creation and advertising, while warning about rising ad costs.

Lao speakers included Souphanith Vongsangthong, Marketing Communications Professional; Bounhou Alunvong, CEO of Merbiz Consulting; and Phatxalin Phanouvong, Cluster Sales Manager at Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane.

They focused on how businesses should adapt to changing customer expectations by building trust and using AI-driven insights effectively.

Sittipong also outlined essential skills for marketers in 2026, such as critical thinking, storytelling, and people management, in preparation for AI’s growing role in the workforce. Sittinunt shared strategies for improving online marketing through goal setting, customer understanding, and continuous campaign refinement.

The event also featured five workshops on content strategy, storytelling for sales, business model planning, AI applications in marketing, and digital marketing strategy, led by experts including Chayanis Jumpeerat, Editor-in-Chief of CREATIVE TALK, and Narongyot Mahitivanicha, Head of Growth at TWF Agency.

CTC LAOS MARKETING 2025 brought together over 200 participants, 10 speakers from Laos and Thailand, 8 sponsors, and 17 media partners. The event is seen as a milestone in building marketing capacity within Laos’s business community.