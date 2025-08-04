Oudomxay Cracks Down on Illegal Venues, Arrests 73 Sex Workers

Oudomxay Provincial Police have arrested 73 sex workers during a large-scale operation targeting illegal establishments in Namo district.

The coordinated raid, conducted on 30 July and made public on 4 August, focused on 20 venues suspected of harboring sex workers.

Authorities seized several items, including a modified vehicle, alcohol, electronic cigarettes, and a tattoo machine, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain public order and curb illicit activities in the region.

Those arrested have been taken in for education and further investigation, with officials aiming to deter the re-emergence of illegal prostitution in the district.

The crackdown is part of broader measures addressing illegal immigration, drug use, and unauthorized business operations, which are growing concerns across the country.

Just weeks earlier, Thai authorities arrested three Lao women for engaging in illegal prostitution in Nakhon Nayok Province, Thailand, while the venue’s managers were charged with running an unlicensed brothel and employing undocumented workers.

Similarly, in 2021, Vientiane authorities cracked down on over 60 sex workers during a raid on nine entertainment venues in Sikhottabong district that were operating as illegal brothels.

Under Lao law, prostitution is punishable by up to one year in prison or re-education, with fines up to LAK 500,000 (USD 23).

Facilitators face similar penalties, while procurers can receive up to three years. Offenses involving minors, coercion, or organized operations carry harsher sentences of up to 20 years and fines up to LAK 50,000,000 (USD 2,320).