Thailand, Cambodia Trade Accusations Ahead of Key Border Talks

Tensions are rising along the Thailand-Cambodia border as both sides trade accusations of military provocations ahead of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting from 4 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur. Although the border remains calm, troops are on high alert amid warnings of ceasefire violations and misinformation.

Cambodia Warns of Imminent Thai Offensive

On 3 August, Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence sounded the alarm over a possible Thai military assault along key border areas, including Ta Mone Thom, Ta Krabey, and Preah Vihear temples.

Although officials confirmed that the border remained quiet as of 9 pm, they reported that Cambodian forces are on heightened alert, citing intelligence that suggested an attack could be imminent.

Cambodian authorities alleged that Thai forces, in coordination with local authorities, had ordered the evacuation of civilians in Surin province by the evening of 3 August in preparation for renewed aggression.

The ministry condemned the alleged plans as a blatant violation of Cambodian sovereignty and a direct breach of the ceasefire agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur, which had Malaysia, China, and the United States as witnesses.

In a statement, Cambodia called on the international community to intervene and prevent any military escalation, urging Thailand to respect the ceasefire and uphold peace and stability in the region.

Thailand Dismisses Claims as “False News”

Thailand quickly responded to the accusations, denying any plans for military action or civilian evacuations.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap dismissed the reports as deliberate misinformation spread by Cambodian officials to create public fear. He stated that after verifying with both military and local administrative units, no evacuation orders had been issued in Surin province.

Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvari also refuted the claims of an impending offensive, accusing Cambodia of using social media to circulate “fake news” and stir unnecessary panic. Thai officials emphasized that the focus remains on preparing for the upcoming GBC meeting, where they hope to resolve the dispute through diplomatic channels.

Laos Urges Restraint and Dialogue

The escalating war of words has drawn concern from neighboring Laos.

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone held a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on 28 July, expressing his deep concern over the rising tensions.

Praising Malaysia’s diplomatic efforts in facilitating dialogue between Thailand and Cambodia, the Lao leader stressed the need for all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could destabilize the region.

Prime Minister Sonexay reaffirmed Laos’ support for peaceful resolutions through ASEAN mechanisms and called on both nations to honor the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that peace and stability in the border area are crucial for the broader ASEAN community.

The secretariat-level discussions between the two nations are scheduled from 4 to 6 August, with the main committee meeting set for 7 August . Observers from Malaysia, China, and the US will attend the final day of talks.