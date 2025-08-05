1 in Every 25 Singaporeans Visiting Japan Chooses MIMARU — Popular Apartment Hotel Brand to Propose “Learn-and-play Family Holidays” for First Time

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., operator of Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand MIMARU, will exhibit at NATAS Holidays 2025 to be held from August 15 to 17 at Singapore EXPO. For the first time, MIMARU is proposing a new kind of family holiday for Singaporean travelers this autumn and winter — hands-on trips to Japan that combine STEAM-themed learning experiences with the beauty of Japan’s seasonal landscapes and traditional cultural activities.

What Makes MIMARU Favorite for Singaporean Families

-Over 90% of guests are international families.

-Spacious rooms from about 40 to 100 square meters, ideal for families and groups.

-All rooms equipped with kitchens and living/dining areas.

-Friendly, English-speaking staff from 38 countries and regions.

-27 locations across Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, offering apartment-style stays in convenient city settings.

-Convenient access from Singapore: direct flights to Tokyo (about seven hours) and Osaka (about six hours 40 minutes), with most MIMARU locations reachable within an hour from the airport.

This explains why one in every 25 Singaporean visitors to Japan stayed at MIMARU in 2024. (Based on MIMARU’s 2024 guest data)

Experience Japan Differently: MIMARU’s Family Learning Holiday Ideas

1.Explore Science & Pop Culture through Hands-on Activities

Discover digital art at teamLab Planets, futuristic gadgets in Akihabara, and science museums in Osaka — ideal destinations for STEAM education experiences that transcend language barriers.

2.Enjoy Japan’s Beautiful Autumn & Winter Landscapes

Collect colorful leaves, visit temples, and experience the charm of Japan’s four seasons during cool, crisp walks through city streets and nature.

3.Join Traditional Japanese Festivities

Try mochi-making, help craft New Year’s decorations, and experience heart-warming local traditions that offer unique cultural insights for families.

“At MIMARU, we welcome many families from Singapore throughout the year. We’re happy to propose this new travel idea combining STEAM education and cultural experiences, based on what we’ve seen many children enjoy.” — MIMARU Staff

MIMARU supports children’s growth and quality family time through unique travel experiences in Japan.

