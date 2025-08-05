FigureLabs: World’s First AI scientific illustration tool for Effortless Publication Figures

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FigureLabs, the world’s first fully AI-driven scientific illustration tool, has officially launched, marking a significant advancement for researchers worldwide. Designed to streamline the creation of publication-quality figures, FigureLabs saves time and enhances the clarity and impact of scientific work. With four core features—Sketch-to-Figure, Text-to-Figure, Figure Refiner, and Image Vectorization—the tool simplifies workflows and boosts effective communication for researchers across disciplines.

High-quality figures are essential for presenting complex scientific information, yet their creation is often time-intensive and technically challenging. FigureLabs leverages AI to simplify this process, allowing researchers to focus on discovery rather than design. Acting as an AI research assistant, FigureLabs enables scientists to produce professional visuals quickly, accelerating the publication process.



Examples of FigureLabs’ core features

Core Features of FigureLabs

FigureLabs offers four innovative features tailored to researchers preparing figures for publication:

Sketch-to-Figure

This feature transforms hand-drawn sketches into precise, professional scientific images using AI. By extracting information from manuscripts and generating suitable chart types, it enables researchers to create journal-ready visuals in minutes, eliminating the need for complex design software.

Text-to-Figure

FigureLabs allows users to extract data from existing research papers or literature to create figures. Supporting PDF and document imports, as well as generating images from text descriptions, this feature simplifies building on prior work.

Figure Refiner

For researchers with existing figures, Figure Refiner enhances quality for publication through resolution enhancement, color correction, and noise reduction. This ensures visuals are sharp and meet the stringent standards of peer-reviewed journals, even if the original images are subpar.

Image Vectorization

Converting raster images to scalable vector graphics is critical for maintaining quality across formats. Users can download vectorized images for easy editing and modification later.

Image Vectorization preserves details and enables seamless adaptation for presentations, posters, or publications

AI for Scientific Drawing

FigureLabs is powered by cutting-edge AI technologies, including:

Machine Learning: Analyzes data and suggests optimal chart types.

Natural Language Processing (NLP)： Extracts key information from text.

Computer Vision: Processes and enhances image content.

Trained on vast datasets of literature and professional science figures, FigureLabs adapts to diverse fields, from biology to engineering, delivering precise and efficient results. Its intuitive interface ensures accessibility for users without AI or design expertise.

A Milestone in Scientific Visualization

The launch of FigureLabs marks a milestone in democratizing scientific visualization. By eliminating the need for specialized design skills, it empowers students, early-career researchers, and seasoned scientists alike to produce high-quality figures. This not only accelerates publication timelines but also enhances the clarity and impact of scientific findings. FigureLabs enables researchers to share their discoveries more effectively.

As the first fully AI-driven scientific plotting tool, FigureLabs is already garnering attention from academia and industry. With its launch, FigureLabs is poised to set a new standard for AI applications in research, transforming how scientists visualize and communicate their work.

The release of FigureLabs is not just a technological breakthrough—it’s a revolution in scientific visualization, opening doors to faster, more accessible, and impactful research communication.

About FigureLabs

FigureLabs, a pioneering technology company founded by University of Oxford alumni, empowers scientific research with advanced AI solutions.With a focus on enhancing efficiency and quality in scientific communication, FigureLabs develops innovative tools that bridge the gap between complex scientific information and clear, impactful visual representation. Our mission is to accelerate discovery and foster a more accessible and collaborative global scientific community.

Media Contact

Email: support@figurelabs.ai

website: https://figurelabs.ai/