Achievers International School Makes History as First Lao International School to Graduate in Perth, Western Australia

Achievers International School celebrated a landmark achievement on 29 July at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, as the first and only Lao international school to graduate under the Western Australian Curriculum. This milestone highlights both student excellence and Laos’ growing presence in global education.

Students, parents and staff travelled from Vientiane to Perth to participate in the Western Australian Curriculum Program Graduation Ceremony on 29 July. Certificates of Recognition were awarded for successful completion of the school’s inaugural year of curriculum implementation, reflecting internationally benchmarked standards and rigorous assessment moderation.

Dr. Tony Buti, Minister for Commerce, International and Tertiary Education, Citizenship and Multicultural Interests, Western Australia, officiated the ceremony alongside senior representatives from the School Curriculum and Standards Authority and SpringBoard4Education.

“Witnessing our students receive their certificates in Perth was profoundly inspiring,” said Dr Ritchelle Valerie Vargan, Founding Principal & Director of Achievers International School. “The dedication of our teachers and students over the past year has showcased the transformative potential of blending our Achievers framework with the Western Australian Curriculum, and we are grateful for this milestone that advances global education for both Achievers and Laos.”

“I’m immensely proud to see Achievers International School shine on the international stage as part of the Western Australian overseas school community. My heartfelt thanks go to our dedicated team. You did it, and you did exceptionally well,” said Sathaphone Sainorlath, School Owner.

Viengsamay Phommachanh, whose son was among the graduating cohort, reflected: “It fills us with pride that from the moment we chose to enroll our child at Achievers International School, it opened doors for students to study in Australia or abroad, earn a Certificate of Recognition, and embrace a future of world-class education in a warm, welcoming community.”

The School Curriculum and Standards Authority board approved Achievers International School to implement the curriculum in May 2024. Official accreditation followed in November 2024, making Achievers the first Lao institution to be recognised by the Authority.

Since opening its doors in 2019, Achievers International School has been guided by the tagline “Home of the Future Achievers,” fostering a supportive and dynamic learning environment. Over the past year, students have engaged in a rigorous programme designed to build critical thinking, creativity and global citizenship.

For more information on Achievers International School’s programmes and 2026 enrolment, call +8562029463519 or email contact@achieverslaos.com to schedule a campus tour at Donnoun Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane, Laos.