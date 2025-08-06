American Express and Marriott International Launch Enhanced Co-Brand Credit Cards in Japan With New Premium Experiences

Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card and Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card enhance travel experience with everyday spending

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, American Express and Marriott International announced their enhanced co-brand credit cards in Japan. The Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card and the Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card have been enhanced with exclusive benefits, exclusive experiences and premium access. The new version of both cards will be available nationwide, with applications opening on Thursday, August 21, 2025.



Left to right: New Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card, Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card.

The refreshed co-brand cards are designed to cater to the evolving preferences of not only avid travelers, but also those seeking elevated experience in everyday moments.

Through Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning loyalty program, Card Members can earn more points on both daily purchases and stays at participating hotels. Card Members also receive a complimentary night’s stay at Marriott International hotels and resorts worldwide and can qualify for elite membership status—such as Gold Elite or Platinum Elite—upon meeting spend conditions. This elite status in turn unlocks access to exclusive benefits, including room upgrades, late check-outs, and more.

Key Benefits of the New Co-Brand Cards

Benefits for the new Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card include*:

Automatic Marriott Bonvoy ® Gold Elite status upon enrollment ** and upgrade to Marriott Bonvoy ® Platinum Elite status upon spending JPY 5 million annually.

Gold Elite status upon enrollment and upgrade to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status upon spending annually. A Free Night Award with 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points at participating Marriott International hotels and resorts worldwide when Card Members spend over JPY 4 million annually.

annually. Earn Marriott Bonvoy Points for every JPY 100 spent — 3 points on daily purchases and 6 points on spending at Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

spent — 3 points on daily purchases and 6 points on spending at Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Access to designated airport lounges and luggage delivery services at Haneda, Narita , Kansai , and Chubu airports.

, , and Chubu airports. American Express’ “Pocket Concierge” service, a reservation service available at select premium restaurants that offers 20% cashback with every purchase up to a maximum of JPY 10,000 cashback per year.

Benefits for the new Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card include*:

Automatic Marriott Bonvoy ® Gold Elite status upon enrollment.

Gold Elite status upon enrollment. A Free Night Award with 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points at participating Marriott International hotels and resorts worldwide when Card Members spend over JPY 2.5 million annually.

annually. Earn Marriott Bonvoy Points for every JPY 100 spent — 2 points on daily purchases, 3 points on airline and overseas spending, and 5 points at Marriott Bonvoy participating hotels and resorts.

spent — 2 points on daily purchases, 3 points on airline and overseas spending, and 5 points at Marriott Bonvoy participating hotels and resorts. Access to designated airport lounges and luggage delivery services at Narita , Kansai , and Chubu airports.

American Express International, Inc. and Marriott International will be also providing a limited time offer for successful applications received between August 21 and October 21, 2025. In addition to the standard Marriott Bonvoy points welcome offer, a new Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Premium Card Member can receive up to 45,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points, and a new Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card Member can receive up to 30,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points during the period.

“The Marriott Bonvoy American Express Co-brand Cards have been very well received by customers, especially among those who love spending time in premium hotels,” said Naomi Mizumura, Vice President, International Card Services, American Express Japan. “In line with our long-standing partnership with Marriott International, we have refreshed the offering to reflect the recent increase in demand for premium hotels and to offer an even higher quality hotel stay experience to our existing customers. In addition to the value offered by the Marriott Bonvoy program, as a premium lifestyle brand, American Express continues to deliver its vision of world’s best customer experience to an even wider audience.

“Marriott Bonvoy remains committed to being a trusted and beloved brand for our customers in Japan, and we always strive to create deeper connections with them by continually innovating our offerings and delivering world-class hospitality. By combining the global reach of Marriott Bonvoy, our extensive brand portfolio and a wealth of exclusive member benefits, we are confident in our ability to deliver a more personalized, memorable and elevated experience for our cardmembers,” said Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President of Global Sales, Loyalty Operations & Partnerships, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

As Japanese travelers resume travel both at home and abroad, the enhanced cards offer a timely, exciting way for customers to earn rewards and enjoy greater value from every spend. According to the latest survey by Marriott, 72% of affluent travelers in Asia Pacific, excluding China, intend to increase their spending on luxury travel in the next 12 months. Trust in luxury hotel brands is also on the rise, as travelers look for consistency, select experiences, and higher standards of service.

How Card Members Can Enjoy These Benefits

Weekend Staycation in Tokyo : Use your Free Night Award for a luxury hotel stay, enjoy spa treatments with hotels and resorts credit, relax with breakfast and pool access, and check out at 4 p.m.

: Use your Free Night Award for a luxury hotel stay, enjoy spa treatments with hotels and resorts credit, relax with breakfast and pool access, and check out at Family Travel: Combine points with a partner using a family card to upgrade your domestic trips. Redeem Free Night Awards, unwind at the airport lounge, and use luggage delivery service.

Overseas Luxury Stays: Stay at 5-star hotels abroad with points and Free Night Awards, enjoy lounge access and breakfast, and travel worry-free with up to JPY 100 million in travel insurance.

*Full benefits for both cards explained in detail below. **Terms and conditions apply. Specific eligibility criteria must be met to receive benefits and services.

*Overview of Full Benefits for New Cards

Marriott Bonvoy® American

Express® Premium Card Marriott Bonvoy® American

Express® Cards Annual Fee (excl.

tax) JPY 75,000 JPY 31,000 Complimentary

Elite Status Automatic Marriott Bonvoy® Gold

Elite Status** Spend over JPY 5 million, upgrade

to Platinum status Automatic Marriott Bonvoy® Gold

Elite Status upon issuance Free Night Award 75,000 points Free Night

Award to those who spend

JPY 4 million upon card

renewal per year

Up to 15,000 can be added to

Free Night Award 50,000 points Free Night

Award to those who spend JPY

2.5 million upon card renewal

per year

Up to 15,000 can be added to

Free Night Award Earn Marriott

Bonvoy® Points (Per JPY 100) 3x: Daily Spending

6: Spending at Marriott

property 2x: Daily Spending

3x: Spending on

Airline/Overseas

5x: Spending at Marriott

property Welcome Bonus

Points 10K welcome bonus points

after JPY 300K in first three

months 5K welcome bonus points after

JPY 300K in first three months $100 Property

Credit USD $100 credit can be used

for eligible ancillary hotel

spending with a minimum

two-night paid stay at The

Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis hotels USD $100 credit can be used

for eligible ancillary hotel

spending with a minimum two-

night paid stay at The Ritz-

Carlton or St. Regis hotels Supplementary

Card Fee No annual fee for one

supplementary card and JPY

37,500 annual fee for a second

supplementary card No annual fee for one

supplementary card and JPY

15,500 annual fee for a second

supplementary card Other benefits “Pocket Concierge” service, a

reservation service available

that offers 20% cashback with

every purchase up to a

maximum of JPY 10,000

cashback per ye ar

Access to designated airport

lounges

Luggage delivery in Haneda,

Narita, Kansai, and Chubu

Overseas Travel Insurance

with Co-brand Card usage up

to JPY 100 million

Smartphone Protection Access to designated airport

lounges

Luggage delivery in Narita,

Kansai, and Chubu

Overseas Travel Insurance

with Co-brand Card usage up

to JPY 30 million

