IBTE 2025: Southeast Asia’s Prime Expo for Baby & Toy Industry

Meet suppliers directly at this premier expo!

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Returning to Jakarta from August 20–22, 2025, the Indonesia International Baby Products and Toys Expo (IBTE) organized by Chaoyu Expo will gather over 1,000 booths across nearly 20,000 sqm at the Jakarta International Expo(JIEXPO), Kemayoran, Indonesia, featuring exhibitors from Indonesia, Mainland China, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and beyond. The event will highlight a wide range of categories including Blind Boxes, Plush Toys, Building Blocks, Educational Toys, AI Toys, Maternity & Baby Products, and IP Licensed goods.

Strongly supported by key industry associations like AMI, P4B, ASENSI, AIMI, ATPA, ATAA, and APMI, IBTE 2025 is recognized as Southeast Asia’s most prestigious B2B platform for the baby and toy sector.

Key Highlights:

Thousands of Innovative Products:

Discover exclusive, unique, and solution-based innovations from global suppliers, alongside trending brands like Baby Three, Blokee, Kimmon, MLBB, Mr. Pa, Wakuku, and Kayou. Business Matchmaking Program:

Schedule meetings with potential partners before, during, and after the event to explore new opportunities. Seminars and Workshops:

Engaging a series of informative and educational delved into market trends and business strategies. A key highlight will be a seminar by TikTok by Tokope dia Indonesia on maximizing online marketplace sales, especially for baby and toy products. A dedicated IP Licensing Conference (organized by Indonesian License Association & Chaoyu Expo) features experts from the Licensing International and The Walt Disney Company, discussing global licensing trends, collaborations, and IP expansion. Competition

Win prizes at themed events: MLBB (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) Cosplay sponsored by Manyc (*Day 1), Tamiya Race (*Day 2), and Beyblade Battle (*Day 3) sponsored by Hayidai.

Mr. Suijiadi Lukas-Chairman of Indonesian Toy Association, emphasized IBTE’s role as a strategic platform for exploring opportunities, exchanging insights, fostering collaborations, and accessing quality products competitively through direct supplier interaction.

Mr. Nelson Hou-General Manager of IBTE, expects 40,000 visitors (buyers, retailers, concept stores, industry players, consumers), fostering new business, idea exchange, and strengthening the regional supply chain.

Don’t miss the Southeast Asia’s largest B2B exhibition. Register and know more for free at https://regis.whome.ata-system.com/registrasi_ibte_D

For More Information:

Chaoyu Expo

Springhill Office Tower Suite 12G-H,

Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia

Web: https://ibte.co.id/

Tel: +62-22604789 (hunting)

Email: info@peragaexpo.com