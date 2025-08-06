WuXi AppTec Named Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for Third Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, today announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third consecutive year. This recognition underscores the Company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development and its efforts to build a healthier, more sustainable world.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating specific Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Inclusion in the index is based on meeting specific ESG criteria. In the most-recent assessment cycle, WuXi AppTec achieved the highest score of 5 points in Corporate Governance, Anti-Corruption, and Labor Standards, reflecting the Company’s exemplary performance in sustainable management.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by FTSE Russell as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. This acknowledgement affirms the capital markets’ confidence in WuXi AppTec’s sustainable management practices,” said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec’s ESG Committee. “We remain committed to advancing our ESG initiatives while supporting our customers in bringing innovative new therapies to patients worldwide.”

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec strategically integrates sustainability like most of the customers into its global operations. The company’s ESG leadership has been recognized by several prestigious organizations: WuXi AppTec has received the MSCI ESG Leadership Rating for five consecutive years, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for four consecutive years, and has earned an A- Leadership rating in the CDP Climate Change assessment for three consecutive years. Additionally, the Company has been recognized as an Industry and Regional ESG Top-Rated Company by Morningstar Sustainalytics, received its first MSCI ESG AAA rating, achieved an A Leadership rating in the CDP Water Security assessment, and was awarded a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability rating.

Furthering its sustainability commitments, WuXi AppTec has received Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation for its near-term emissions reduction targets. The Company is also a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), supporting its ten principles, and serves as a supplier partner to the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI).

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.