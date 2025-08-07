POP Culture and Ciwen Media Forge Strategic Partnership to Jointly Create a New Chapter for Chinese Wave Entertainment

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, POP Culture and Ciwen Media officially established a strategic cooperative relationship. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for POP Culture in deepening its layout within the Chinese Wave (Huáliú) culture and expanding channels for high-quality content distribution. The two parties will join forces, integrating their respective advantageous resources and core competencies, to jointly provide a robust support platform for outstanding singers, musicians, and their premium content within the domestic music and performance market.

After months of planning, refinement, and careful selection and evaluation of partners, POP Culture and Ciwen Media will collaborate in the second half of 2025 to launch exclusive tour projects for multiple artists, including Su Xingjie and Liu Dazhuang, in key cities across the country. The inaugural stop of these exclusive tours—the 2025 Su Xingjie “Do You Still Remember” Concert – Chengdu Stop—will grandly commence on August 30th at Hall No. 6 of the ZhengHuo Art Center in Chengdu.

As a pioneering enterprise deeply rooted in Chinese Wave culture and a trendsetter, POP Culture has consistently dedicated itself to exploring the music performance market and incubating and operating trendy IPs, accumulating profound industry resources and extensive operational experience. Ciwen Media, adhering to its dual-core driving model of “Endogenous Growth” + “Capital Platform Expansion of a Listed Company,” possesses a mature system in film and television production, artist management, and large-scale entertainment projects, boasting strong content production capabilities and significant industry influence. This cooperation represents not only a deep exploration of the commercial value of Chinese Wave music but also an active exploration into the industrialized operation of local cultural IPs.

Looking ahead, both parties will work together to continue leveraging their respective strengths and business potential. Through synergistic resource effects, they aim to facilitate the implementation of more high-quality performance projects, actively expand the innovative boundaries of the performance industry, and jointly contribute to the prosperous development of China’s music and entertainment industry. As strategic partners, both companies will grow together, actively promote industry progress, and bring a wider audience more “high-quality and diverse” cultural products.

About CPOP (Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd):

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a cultural industry operation enterprise focused on the industrialization of Chinese Pop Culture, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with its main operations located in China. The company offers a range of services including live performances, artist management, intellectual property rights, film and television production, MCN (Multi-Channel Network), and entertainment marketing. Originally focused on hip-hop culture, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd has evolved into a diversified group specializing in Chinese Pop Culture. Its comprehensive business ecosystem spans both online and offline platforms, including: (1) live entertainment events (such as concerts, music festivals, street dance competitions, and other performances); (2) digital entertainment services; (3) artist management and agency services; and (4) investment in and production of film and television content featuring elements of Chinese Pop Culture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CPOP’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: CPOP’s goals and strategies; CPOP’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in CPOP’s revenues, costs or expenditures; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. CPOP cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. CPOP cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. CPOP does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in CPOP’s periodic filings with the SEC, including CPOP’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. CPOP’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.